Paramount Pictures has just announced a new fan event ahead of the highly anticipated release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the long-awaited addition to the classic action film franchise. The event will give fans a highly immersive experience at participating theatres across the country. The event will be held in Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and other premium large formats nationwide. The Early Access Fan Event will take place on July 10th at 7:00 PM local time at participating theatres all across the country, giving fans an early look at the film, which debuts nationwide on July 12.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's Mission: Impossible Fallout. Production of the film was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the film's release was pushed last year. However, the project is finally coming to theatres, bringing fans back to the adventures and exploits of one Ethan Hunt, a man on a mission to save the world. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One stars Tom Cruise, who also serves as the film's producer, and Christopher McQuarrie returns to the series as director and producer.

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team will face their most dangerous mission yet. They will have to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity. With the future of the world at stake, Ethan will embark on a deadly race across the globe. However, Ethan will be forced to face the fact that nothing can come ahead of his mission, not even the lives of those he holds dear. The film is the newest addition to one of the most beloved film franchises of the 21st century.

Image via Paramount

RELATED:

Fede Álvarez's 'Alien' Movie Sets Release Date

A Long Awaited Follow-Up

Of the upcoming fan event, Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson said, “[f]ive years after the release of Mission: Impossible—Fallout, fans everywhere have been patiently awaiting this seventh installment and we’re thrilled to be able to show audiences the most daring and action-packed mission yet. It’s a film that demands to be seen on the big screen and we’re excited to showcase it in premium formats featuring the most dynamic picture and immersive sound in advance of its release. ”

Tickets for the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Early Access Fan Event are on sale today. Tickets for general screenings of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are also on sale now. You can purchase tickets for the Early Access Fan Event Screening, and find participating theatre listings in your area here. General tickets can be purchased at missionimpossible.com. You can also purchase tickets from participating theatres and box offices nationwide. Ticketholders for the fan event will also see special bonus content curated for this event, and will also receive limited-edition collectibles including a collector's print and IMF enamel pin, which will be given away at their local theatre on the date of the event, while supplies last.