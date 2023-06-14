As Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One races ever closer to its July 12 release date, the stakes have never been higher in the long-running franchise. In what is to be the seventh film in the series, and the first of a two-part story, Tom Cruise returns as the premiere action hero Ethan Hunt, joined by Hayley Atwell as newcomer Grace. Ahead of the film's debut next month, a new behind-the-scenes featurette has been released documenting how the filmmakers captured the movie's high-speed chaos on the streets of Rome.

When it came to developing the film's high-stakes, intense chase scene, co-writer and director Christopher McQuarrie was pulling no punches, wanting to take the franchise further than it had even been before; he revealed the intent was to shoot "something with a lot more ambition and unpredictability that we haven't had in previous chases." McQuarrie set out to "let the city tell us the kind of chase it was going to be", and if unpredictability was what the team were looking for, then it's certainly what they got, as they grappled with the realities of shooting the chase entirely practically, on Rome's famous cobblestone streets and among the cities "notorious" traffic.

If this wasn't difficult enough, Cruise and Atwell were handcuffed together while shooting the sequence, only complicating matters further, leaving Cruise only one hand to steer with - "the key is, don't crash", he joked. A Fiat 500 car was built specifically for the film, modified to enable it to drive at heightened speeds, which made the car all the more challenging to control. McQuarrie said, "I don't think we could've made a sequence that was more difficult to shoot even if I had gone out of my way to do it," but assured audiences will be in for a chase to remember, saying, "it has really amazing results."

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Every 'Mission: Impossible' Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Who Is Behind Dead Reckoning?

The upcoming film is the hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2018's Mission: Impossible Fallout, with Dead Reckoning experiencing a delay in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Announced back in 2019, Dead Reckoning - Part One and Two were to be filmed back-to-back, with production beginning in Italy in February 2020. However, this was halted, before resuming later in the year and eventually wrapping in September 2021. Joining Cruise and Atwell in the film's cast are Vanessa Kirby as The White Widow, Ving Rhames as Luther, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa, Esai Morales as Gabriel, and Pom Klementieff as Paris. Also in the film are Cary Elwes, Greg Tarzan, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, and Mariela Garriga. The film was co-written by Erik Jendresen alongside McQuarrie, with the latter joined in producing the film by Cruise. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tommy Gormley, Chris Brock, and Susan E. Novick serve as the film's executive producers.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12. Check out the featurette below: