It's been an exclusive five-day opening weekend for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The latest installment in the long-running action franchise shows no signs of inertia, raking in $235 million worldwide. The film took in $80 million domestically, more than the last installment of the franchise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, released at the more certain pre-pandemic box office. The latest Mission: Impossible also took in $155 million internationally, in seventy markets including China, France, Brazil, Mexico, and the UK.

Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One opened on Tuesday for previews and took in a strong $7 million, lighting the fuse for the film's marathon opening weekend. The early release strategy for the film's premiere weekend is certainly a strategic move. Considering the film's whopping 2-hour and 43-minute run time, which limited the number of show times available, a more extended opening weekend than usual helped capture as much momentum as possible. The film's early release will also help capture as many premium format screenings as possible before Oppenheimer and Barbie release next week.

A Long Opening Weekend Yields High Box Office Numbers

There has been some tension between the close release window between Oppenheimer and Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One. The IMAX shot Oppenheimer is set to take over IMAX screens next week, effectively pushing the new Mission: Impossible film from premium screens. Considering the fact that 13% of the film's box office so far has come from IMAX screens, and 24% of the film's box office came from Premium screens, the potential impact of Oppenheimer's premium screen overtaking could prove to be a serious hurdle for Mission: Impossible going forward.

Audiences, however, seem to be loving the new film. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One currently has a 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an impressive 94% Rotten Tomatoes audience rating. Additionally, exit polls for the film have been very strong, with 94% of audiences saying that the film met or exceeded their expectations. These evaluations are higher than previous installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One stars Tom Cruise, who has played the protagonist Ethan Hunt since 1996. The film also stars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and newcomer to the series, Hayley Atwell. The new film shows Ethan Hunt on his most dangerous mission yet. Forced to chase down a potentially world-ending weapon, Ethan will have to choose between the ones he loves and the fate of the world. The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie. You can watch the film now in theaters.