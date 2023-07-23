Paramount’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One certainly felt the one-two punch of “Barbenheimer” this weekend, but it still managed to pass a significant milestone at the global box office. After just under two weeks in theaters, the movie has finally passed its astronomical production budget, and also added a little extra for good measure. Dead Reckoning Part One is still a long way away from being declared a hit, but the movie’s making slow and steady progress despite a challenging release, and an expected loss of large-format venues this weekend.

Dead Reckoning Part One had a steep drop in domestic theaters this weekend, as it braved the combined force of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which took the first and second spots with $155 million and $80 million, respectively. Dead Reckoning Part One settled for a third-place finish, with $19.5 million in its second weekend. Its running domestic total now stands at a less-than-impressive $118 million. But the movie is hanging on in overseas markets, where it has grossed a running total of $252 million. Globally, Dead Reckoning Part One has made $370 million.

The movie opened to around $230 million across an extended five-day debut last week, which was seen as slightly disappointing, considering its hefty reported budget of $290 million. Stakes were also increased thanks to the blockbuster performance of star Tom Cruise’s last film, Top Gun: Maverick, which delivered nearly $1.5 billion in global box office revenue last year. Reviews for the movie have been excellent, which makes you wonder why it hasn’t been able to do better. Cruise’s movies tend to have legs, as opposed to the more front-loaded blockbusters we usually see these days. But this second weekend was key, and a 65% drop in domestic theaters is hardly an encouraging sign.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' Missed This Opportunity With Ethan Hunt

How Does the Movie Compare to the Franchise's Bigger Hits?

Even though Dead Reckoning Part One will overtake Mission: Impossible III in a matter of days, that’s hardly something to brag about. It remains the lowest grossing entry in the long-running action franchise, and still has a long way to go before it can match the numbers of some of the series’ more recent hits. By comparison, Mission: Impossible — Fallout retains the top position with $786 million worldwide, followed by Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol ($694 million) and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation ($688 million). The first Mission: Impossible grossed over $450 million worldwide in 1996, establishing Cruise as a box office star; the sequel, Mission: Impossible 2, grossed $550 million globally.

Also starring Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Henry Czerny and Shea Whigham, Dead Reckoning Part One will be followed by a direct sequel in 2024. You can watch our interview with director Christopher McQuarrie here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.