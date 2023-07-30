The Big Picture Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One faces the daunting task of reaching profitability, despite strong marketing and positive reviews.

The competition from other films like Barbie and Oppenheimer has overshadowed its success, leading to financial losses.

The failure of Mission: Impossible is a rare occurrence considering Tom Cruise's previous box office success. Despite the disappointment, there is hope for recovery with Dead Reckoning Part Two set to release next year.

Paramount's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is facing a challenge that even the Impossible Mission Force might find hard to do — reaching profitability, at least in the domestic market. The much-trumpeted action movie from Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie arrived in theaters amid a big marketing promotion, franchise-best reviews with critics, immense word-of-mouth, and audience scores through the roof. And it's most likely going to lose money.

The once-in-a-lifetime combination of Barbie and Oppenheimer came one week after Mission's release, with the latter swallowing up all of the premium large format screens — IMAX, in particular — and basically just squashed it like a bug. Both of those films have already outgrossed Mission. In the case of Oppenheimer, a three-hour dramatic character study doing that to one of the best action films of the last ten years is mindblowing. It's a terrible shame to see an excellent film drown at the box office, and for Paramount, it's a second bomb of the year following Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, another terrific movie that didn't get an audience.

Mission's failure is almost unprecedented. Following a third weekend gross of $10.73 million domestic, from 3,191 locations, the estimated total domestic gross now stands at $139.23 million. For a movie with a budget of $290 million, this is disastrous. The film will continue to make money overseas, having earned approximately another $40 million abroad, and stands at around $448 million worldwide, but with more competition coming in the next few weeks, it's difficult to see the film even reaching the $800 million it would require to turn a profit.

This unforeseen turn of events caught everyone by surprise; there's no denying that fact. Any claims from individuals jumping on the bandwagon now, asserting they had foreseen its struggles to reach $800 million, should be taken with skepticism. Looking at Cruise's recent track record, his last two films grossed an impressive $791 million and a staggering $1.495 billion respectively. Given this outstanding performance, there was no indication or precedent suggesting that a Mission: Impossible film would face challenges in reaching $800 million worldwide. Thus, the current situation is an anomaly, deviating significantly from the norm, and it's entirely down to the "Barbenheimer" effect.

2024 Offers a Chance to Repair the Damage

Cruise and McQuarrie also have Dead Reckoning Part Two to come next year. That film is already at least 40% filmed, including a major third-act set piece involving Cruise and a World War II biplane. The cost of making that film should not be quite as high as Part One, thanks in part to the lifting of COVID restrictions. The delay in filming caused by the ongoing strikes may cause something of an issue, however, but the box office of Part One is a one-off and should be taken as such.

Dead Reckoning Part One is playing in theaters now. Part Two is due for release on June 28, 2024.