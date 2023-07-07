Hayley Atwell has been spotlighted as one of the - many - highlights of the latest Mission Impossible outing, Dead Reckoning Part One, which sees her join the franchise alongside Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt. Already familiar with action work following her stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peggy Carter, Atwell has now revealed that her first 100 days on set were something entirely new to her on Mission.

Speaking to Total Film, Atwell said that she actually went over three months without uttering a single line of dialogue on camera, something which was naturally antithetical to her as an actress, but that director Christopher McQuarrie's emphasis on body language helped infuse not just her own performance, but of her chemistry on-screen with her leading man, Cruise.

"I come from the theater and I talk a lot. I’m so used to language," said Atwell. "Language has always been the first tool that I learned from drama school and understanding the classics and plays. So, coming into a franchise like this and spending 100 days purely about physical behaviour and gesture, I felt like ‘Am I expressing enough?’, because I’m so used to being vocal as my main thing."

Image via Paramount

RELATED: ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One Review’: Tom Cruise Soars, But the Women Fly Higher

Atwell elaborated, adding that she had an open invite to watch playback of scenes and engage with Cruise and McQuarrie on what exactly they were looking for, something she was thrilled by when it came to getting more out of her own performances.

"What was clear was you’d look at playback and it just felt alive. The physical presence had come from the chemistry I’d found with Tom and the preparation I was doing with this incredible, world-class stunt team. So, you feel her energy and feel her emotion without her having to say anything. There is this sense that you’re part of this workshop or masterclass in pure cinematic experience and how they create it. That, to me, in between takes – that’s where I did all my talking and all my questions. For the camera, I found this new language that was just not having to be vocal."

Atwell's M:I Debut Is a Hit

Dead Reckoning Part One has received rave reviews from critics so far, and the movie currently has - to this date - the highest rating of Tom Cruise's career, sitting at 98% positive on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise as ever going towards Cruise's commitment to stuntwork. Collider's Ross Bonaime was amongst the fans of the movie, adding that, while the stuntwork is awe-inspiring as ever, the performances of the women in the cast - Atwell included - were truly what stood out.

Dead Reckoning Part One opens in the United States on July 12. Catch our interview with Atwell at the film's premiere in Rome down below.