How does a long-running action franchise keep raising the stakes? If one follows the Mission: Impossible rule book, it’s about stunt work. Previously, Tom Cruise climbed up the world’s tallest skyscraper and clung to the side of a plane taking flight. In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, he speeds off a cliff with a parachute. The movies don’t usually check off the other box to keep the tension going: killing off a beloved, major character. And when it comes to an action series, there may be nothing worse than a lackluster farewell when this scenario plays out. Unfortunately, it's what happens to Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson). What makes it baffling isn’t so much the character’s death, but the narrative choices leading up to it and what happens after. Here lies agent Ilsa Faust, whose death is utterly unsatisfying.

Where Did ‘Mission: Impossible’ Last Leave Rebecca Ferguson?

Ilsa was free at last of her MI6 obligations. The British intelligence agency had their hooks in her throughout Rogue Nation and Fallout, blackmailing her into remaining their operative or else she would be permanently disavowed. This would turn her deep undercover work with a terrorist organization into her exclusive identity, thus making her a global enemy. Not good. By the end of Fallout, Ethan saves the day, which gives him powerful allies. This gets Ilsa out of MI6’s grip, and the last scene sees Ethan and Ilsa smiling together. Of course, in a franchise where the next danger looms ahead, this happiness is short-lived.

‘Dead Reckoning’ Isn’t Sure What To Do With Ilsa Faust

Yes, Ilsa is free. And yet, she returns in Dead Reckoning Part One, proving she is even more like Ethan. They cannot escape protecting the world. If something doesn’t pull them back in, they do it themselves. The reintroduction to Ilsa finds her hiding out in the Abu Dhabi desert, a massive bounty on her head after she nabbed half of the intricate, dangerous, and very cool Cruciform key. Ethan hurries to help, with a swarm of assassins close behind. She blasts a good amount away with a powerful sniper rifle, clearing out a path for Ethan. Dust storms seem to love Cruise's field agent, swallowing him up in Ghost Protocol and billowing into him here. The first weird story choice involving Ilsa soon happens.

When Ethan gets to her, he finds her sprawled out on the ground. That this death is a fake-out, isn’t surprising, it happened off-screen and way too quickly. However, the character’s actual death scene wasn’t an improvement. Ethan’s demand that she “stay dead,” doesn’t work out. Ilsa is as hard-headed as he is, after all. Something feels off when she reenters, for what ends up as another limited appearance. Sure, Ilsa has always been a woman of little words, but she also has had entire scenes where she is as important as everyone around her. In Rogue Nation or Fallout, Ilsa Faust never feels lost among scene partners in Ethan or an ex-Syndicate leader. She goes toe to toe with these men. With this in mind, there is a very different Ilsa in Dead Reckoning, where she is only in two sequences, the desert shootout and the Venice meeting.

Let's Be Clear, Ethan and Ilsa Are Not Just Friends

Image via Paramount Pictures

Previous Misson: Impossible movies didn’t have trouble building or sustaining the relationship between Ethan and Ilsa. It did stop short of them starting a romantic relationship, with a kiss getting cut out of Fallout. Director Christopher McQuarrie added his own thoughts on why a romance wouldn't work, telling Empire: “I was never really interested in creating a typical love interest for Ethan. Once that relationship consummates, that relationship is over. The simple fact of the matter is you’re not making Mr & Mrs Smith, you’re making Mission: Impossible, and so the challenge comes in creating a relationship that is always evolving and never quite reaching what is a somewhat mundane resolution.” While Ilsa is anything but "typical", she absolutely is a love interest. This leads into the next weird narrative choice in Dead Reckoning, where Faust is confined as a doomed woman in Ethan’s life, although the past installments saw to it she had her own mission to complete.

In movies, Venice is a place of passion and danger, a location where Donald Sutherland’s character loses himself to grief and false hope in Don’t Look Now (1973). Grief and false hope settle into the IMF's stay in Venice as well. Ilsa tells Ethan about this being her first time in the Italian city and it will be her last, but she does ride through the canals with Ethan (just trying to find some positives). At the club meeting, Gabriel (Esai Morales) delivers an ultimatum on behalf of the A. I. Big Bad, the Entity. Ethan must choose which two women he can keep alive, Ilsa or Grace (Hayley Atwell).

How Safe Are the ‘Mission: Impossible’ Heroes?

Image via Paramount

The damsel in distress is a trope the Mission: Impossible movies have shifted away from and this seventh movie does try to give agency to both Ilsa and Grace. Once the meeting erupts into chaos, Ilsa flips herself over a chair to take down a henchman and steal a sword. Grace takes a pair of switchblades and tries to escape. It isn't long until the two find themselves on a Venetian bridge, having to duel with the Entity’s human representative. Grace and Ilsa are given the chance to fight, but it still ends up like a backward plot line. Because the men in IMF, Luther (Ving Rhames) and Benji (Simon Pegg), are not as endangered as the women are.

At the Abu Dhabi International Airport, they help Ethan avoid pursuing Community agents while they additionally disarm a nuclear bomb. While the countdown ticks away toward oblivion, Luther and Benji’s efforts to diffuse the weapon work for good suspense, even though it’s obvious the bomb can’t go off with Ethan in the blast radius. After strong character work in recent entries, this seventh Mission: Impossible movie decides to then have agent Faust’s death come down to how it hurts Ethan. In other words, she gets fridged, or when the straight man’s love interest is killed to advance his story. Luther and Benji don’t share such physical contact with Ethan, not yet at least. It’s fairly obvious Ilsa and Ethan's bond is not platonic. In Venice, they stand on a rooftop before the fatal meeting, Ilsa holding onto Ethan, resting her head on his shoulder. Later, Ethan goes through a rapid grieving process, the mission does need to continue. But it still makes for a rushed goodbye for someone who saved and spared his life many times. Then there's Grace’s role in this.

Before the climatic train set piece, Ethan is about to drive off the cliff and he thinks back on the women who matter to him. His ex-wife Julia is glaringly absent from this flashback reel, instead, there is Marie (Mariela Garriga) who Ethan failed to save in the past from Gabriel, then Ilsa, and then Grace. Only one of these three was a prominent character in past movies. When it comes to Grace, she’s in way over her head as a thief. In the role, Hayley Atwell is fantastic, giving a burst of new energy to being the complete opposite of everyone else. She is in no way a field agent. The way Ethan protects her, especially how gentle and tender he is to her, seems to hint at something romantic. By taking Ilsa out, Grace gets turned into a replacement of sorts, without the skills, but with the growing bond. It seems the IMF can’t handle more than one woman on the crew, perhaps it's time Maggie Q or Paula Patton come back. Eerily, after Ilsa is gone, Grace’s side profile bares a striking resemblance to Ilsa’s. It doesn't help that both Atwell and Ferguson are brunettes. There were Hitchcock influences before in this franchise, this time (probably accidentally) it recalls Vertigo. Like the luckless James Stewart, Cruise has switched out a dead woman for one still alive.

Without dire stakes, a spy movie will end up a parody, like Austin Powers. But the Mission: Impossible franchise has successfully continued as long as it has by creating spectacular set pieces that leave audiences on the edge of their seat, not by killing off major players. Rebecca Ferguson didn’t really need to be taken out of the cast. It did seem possible Ilsa was not going to make it out alive, her life expectancy was slim by appearing in three consecutive movies. How it happened doesn’t feel worthy for the character. Ilsa Faust won’t be in disguise, pulling off a face mask, for a grand resurrection in the next installment. Fingers crossed, but that probably isn't going to be happening. If this is it, without any tricks up the sleeve, it’s an underwhelming goodbye for a formidable character.