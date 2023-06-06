Before Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One hits theatres on July 12, new details are starting to emerge regarding the upcoming sequel, and today, a new look at one of the film's new characters has come to light. Thanks to Empire, audiences can see a new image from the explosive adventure, featuring Grace (Hayley Atwell) and Ethan (Tom Cruise) in a somehow complicated situation. The characters appear to be hiding from someone by crouching behind a car, and in a world of espionage, that could mean the difference between life and death.

Grace remains a complete mystery when it comes to Christopher McQuarrie's next story, as the character hasn't appeared in the franchise before. Added to that, Atwell had previously commented that her allegiances were going to be kept ambiguous, explaining that there won't be any way of telling if she'll be on Ethan's side or not until the movie is released this summer. The protagonist of the series knows how hard it can be to trust someone in his line of profession, and he will have to be careful around Atwell's new deadly character if he wants to make it out alive.

The longest film in the franchise so far will mark the beginning of the end for the famous agent. After more than two decades of saving the world while displaying some of the most impressive stunts cinema has ever seen, Cruise know it's time to let Ethan Hunt rest, so he can move on towards different projects. The second part of Dead Reckoning, which is currently scheduled to hit theatres on June 28, 2024, will be the actor's final time playing Hunt. Hopefully, the character's farewell tour can be filled with triumph instead of the tragedy the series can deliver sometimes.

Image via Empire Magazine

The Dangerous Stunts of Dead Reckoning Part One

It's no secret that Tom Cruise consistently comes up with different ways to rehearse and create a dangerous stunt meant to immerse audiences into the stories he's trying to tell. When he met with McQuarrie to discuss the direction they wanted to take Mission: Impossible in, the first thing they planned out for Dead Reckoning Part One were the major stunts for the movie. Driving a motorcycle off a cliff and opening up a parachute was the first one. The second one? Purposely derailing an actual, moving train. The big screen has to be big enough for the intense amount of action Cruise and McQuarrie will deliver this summer.