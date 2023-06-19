The first reactions to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One from the world premiere screening in Rome are in, and common consensus calls it "ambitious," "exhilarating," and "mind-blowing." But fans would expect nothing less from Tom Cruise making a highly anticipated return as Ethan Hunt. The movie is being appreciated for its high production value, awe-inspiring stunts, and collective performances. Fans are hyped as they should be and to add fuel to the fire the makers have released new images from the upcoming feature.

The images are from the car chase sequence featuring Cruise’s Ethan Hunt with Hayley Atwell’s Grace. The images see them at various points in the chase across Rome, one image sees Cruise single-handedly driving the Fiat 500, and another sees Atwell and Cruise handcuffed and ducking outside a different car. Overall the images tease an exhilarating chase, befitting for the action feature.

The Exhilarating Stunts in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

For this sequence in Rome, the makers got a Fiat 500 car customized specifically for the film which is modified to drive at heightened speeds. Speaking of the chase director, Christopher McQuarrie revealed previously, "I don't think we could've made a sequence that was more difficult to shoot even if I had gone out of my way to do it." The chase sequence is just one of the many spectacles of the feature which also includes a train wrecking, an underwater sequence, and also Cruise riding off of a cliff with a motorbike. The high-octane stunts have been a staple to the franchise and as it draws to a close, fans should gear up for more exciting sequences.

The upcoming feature will see Ethan Hunt going on a mission that will force him to choose between saving the people he loves and stopping a world-ending event. Hunt and his team go on an epic adventure to track down a terrifying weapon before it falls into the wrong hands as the fan-favorite spy comes face to face with a ghost from his past. Given the thrilling premise, stellar star cast, and amazing stunts this is one spectacle, that shouldn’t be missed.

Along with Cruise and Atwell, the movie brings back Simon Pegg as Benji, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna, Henry Czerny as Eugene, Esai Morales as Gabriel, and Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell among others.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters on July 12.