The summer movie season is in full swing with a ton of great action movies to sink our teeth into. However, none are as exciting as the return of the Mission: Impossible franchise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The first half of two parts for the Tom Cruise lead series based on the 60s TV series of the same name is crashing its way into theaters this July. Now Dead Reckoning’s latest IMAX poster reminds moviegoers that the premiere format is the best way to watch this stunt-crazy film while thematically showing what’s at stake for our hero in the latest installment.

The new poster sees Cruise’s Ethan Hunt in moody black and white. Almost as if he’s struggling in a moral gray area or mourning the loss of someone he loves. While most of Dead Reckoning’s posters thus far have rightly been focused on the elevated action and Cruise insanely riding a motorbike off a mountain cliff side, this IMAX visual gets a bit personal. The action has always been the star of M:I, but the fun, lovable and sometimes intense character work has been its backbone for over 25 years. With the cloudy almost smoke-like sky in the background and the sliver, white, dark gray text accompanying the thick atmosphere accompanying it, this might be Ethan’s deadliest mission to date.

What’s Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Dead Reckoning Part One has Ethan and his team tracking down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. To make matters worse in this global chase, dark forces from Ethan's past are closing in on him. Given the new deadly threats involved and the mysterious forces at play, this is a mission where Ethan has to grapple with the fact that he can’t save everyone.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Tom Cruise Scales New Heights in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' ScreenX Poster [Exclusive]

While Cruise has climbed the largest building in the world, hung off the side of a plane, and halo jumped into a bustling city, Dead Reckoning Part One seems to make all the past actor’s stunts look like child’s play. This new installment will see epic fights on top of trains, thrilling car chases, and the previously mentioned cliff jump. With the end of the franchise looming, it’s going to be exciting to see how Dead Reckoning evolves the franchise. Especially given that director Christopher Mcquarrie’s last two entries, Rogue Nation and Fallout, are two of the best action films ever made. With the film hinging on its crunchy sound design, grand visuals and star-studded cast, IMAX is the only to see a film like Dead Reckoning.

When Does Dead Reckoning Part One Release?

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One looks to continue Cruise’s dominant reign at the box office July 12, 2023, before the series wraps up with Part Two on June 28, 2024. However, action enthusiasts will be able to attend an early access fan event on June 10 which will feature special bonus content and collectibles. While fans wait to choose their next mission, you can view Dead Reckoning Part One’s new IMAX poster down below. Tickets are on sale now.