Editor's Note: The article below has spoilers for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was a masterclass in the franchise as a whole as well as the brilliance of Tom Cruise's performance as Ethan Hunt. One of the staples of the series though is the technology used to make Hunt's masks he often uses to infiltrate organizations or get his team into a place without being noticed. Masks are a staple of the franchise but they typically are part of Ethan's plans and for him. That is until Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One brought in Grace (Hayley Atwell).

In a thrilling sequence that marries the mask scene of the previous films with Grace's slight of hand abilities, we get to see as she becomes the White Widow (Vanessa Kirby). While we as fans know what is going on, the true feat is seeing as both Atwell and Kirby bring each other's energy to life as actors. Whenever Kirby is playing Atwell, you can really see her shine and that was seemingly exciting for Kirby as well.

At the premiere for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in New York City, Kirby talked to Variety about it saying “It was so much fun. It was the first time two women have got to do that.” She's right, it is. She went on to share her love for Atwell as well. “It was such an amazing gift — Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One because I love Hayley — to channel her and get to play her for a bit, and to get to play somebody that was totally out of control,” she continued. “My character is usually so restrained and composed and in control; it was really, really fun to play someone a bit scrappier and a bit messier. I’m naturally more messy in real life, so I felt more at home in that sense.”

The Women in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

It's no secret that the Mission: Impossible movies have primarily been a male-dominated franchise but Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One changed the game in some ways. With Rebecca Ferguson returning as Isla and the inclusion of Atwell's Grace and Kirby's return as the White Widow, it was one of the first times that three women were at the center and paired with that was Pom Klementieff's Paris as a villain. So yes, getting to see Kirby and Atwell's mask work and how Kirby embodied Atwell's performance as Grace was wonderful because we've never seen it in this franchise and it'd be nice for more of this in Part Two.