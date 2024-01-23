The Big Picture Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One received the franchise's first Oscar nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound, recognizing the innovative work in the series' recent entry.

The film's subtle yet impressive visual effects enhance the action sequences, showcasing the detail-oriented craft of the Mission: Impossible series.

The franchise's emphasis on realistic sound design creates a more immersive experience, making the Best Sound nomination well-deserved.

While it is rare for any franchise to retain a consistent level of quality as it reaches its latter installment, the Mission: Impossible saga is the rare series that manages to improve with each new entry. Brian De Palma’s original 1996 film put Tom Cruise on the map as an action star, and in the subsequent decades, Cruise has continued to attract attention for his incredible commitment to performing real stunts on the set of the films. By developing a strong cast of supporting characters, introducing interesting new villains, and topping the spectacle with each subsequent installment, the Mission: Impossible series has shown no signs of slowing down. Given the critical acclaim that the films had received, it’s odd that the Mission: Impossible saga has been consistently left out of award-season conversations. The two Academy Award nominations for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One couldn’t have been more deserving, as the series had been long overdue for recognition by the Oscars.

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Deserves Its Oscar Nominations

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was recognized for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound at the 96th annual Academy Award nominations, becoming the first entry in the series to receive any sort of honor. While the film was dwarfed in its nomination haul by leading contenders like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon, Dead Reckoning Part One was never expected to be a contender within the top categories. Despite the strong reviews that the film earned, sequels are rarely recognized in major categories at the Oscars, especially for a franchise that has no prior history with the Academy. Nonetheless, singling out Dead Reckoning Part One among the many technically proficient films in competition this year signifies that the Oscars are at least paying attention to the innovative work that Christopher McQuarrie and his creative team have been doing within the franchise in its most recent entries.

Dead Reckoning Part One is unique among this year’s Best Visual Effects nominees, as it does not contain overt science fiction and fantasy elements that could be easily signaled out as a work of digital imagery. While films like The Creator, Godzilla Minus One, and Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3 had to bring to life unique creatures and otherworldly spectacles, Dead Reckoning Part One’s visual effects team was tasked with not breaking the semblance of realism. While Cruise is known for doing a lot of his own stunts, digital effects work was still required to enhance the action sequences that were being constructed practically. While this sort of subtle work may have caused the Mission: Impossible series to be overlooked in this category in the past, Dead Reckoning Part One’s nomination is a win for the detail-oriented craft that goes into pulling off the franchise’s acclaimed action sequences.

The Mission: Impossible series would be nothing without its sound design, which makes its nomination in the Best Sound category more deserving. The franchise ranks head and shoulders above other action sagas because it emphasizes real consequences and makes its characters vulnerable; Ethan Hunt is a great protagonist because the viewer has reason to believe that he is in literal danger. The intricate sound design helps the audience hear the same crushing bones, ticking clocks, heavy gunfire, and deafening explosions that Ethan does, creating a more immersive experience. The excellent attention-to-detail crafting of the audio of Dead Reckoning Part One was particularly evident during IMAX screenings of the film.

The Mission: Impossible Franchise Deserves More Awards Love

While it's rewarding to see that the Mission: Impossible movies have finally gained the Academy Awards’ attention, the nominations for Dead Reckoning Part One do not make up for the countless snubs for the franchise. While Dead Reckoning Part One is cited as one of the best installments in the Mission: Impossible series, its predecessors were no less deserving of recognition in the Best Sound and Best Visual Effects categories. The incredible sequence of Cruise scaling the tallest building in the world in 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol would be ineffective if it wasn’t for the latent visual effects work; similarly, the now iconic bathroom brawl between Cruise and Henry Cavill in 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout required expert sound design to make each punch hit as hard as it did. It’s hard to imagine how these moments could have slipped past the Oscars’ radar.

The snubs for the series are particularly infuriating considering that the Mission: Impossible movies have received fewer nominations compared to other franchises. Films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Planet of the Apes, Batman, and even the critically derided Transformers franchise have routinely scored major nominations in technical categories, regardless of the varying qualities of their entries. While it's hard to argue that each of these sagas has done something new with each installment, the Mission: Impossible films have grown even more ambitious as they continue.

The Oscars Need a Best Stunt Category

While Dead Reckoning Part One was recognized in the “Best Stunt Ensemble” category in the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild nominations, the Oscars have yet to create a category that honors stunt performers. Unfortunately, artists who are so essential to film production aren’t singled out for their contributions, particularly when action films like Dead Reckoning Part One rely on their work to be entertaining. While an Oscar for Best Stunts would serve as a great way to honor the Mission: Impossible series, it would also help generate more widespread appreciation for the challenging work that stunt performers do within all types of films.

The Oscar nominations for Dead Reckoning Part One are a notable moment of enthusiasm for the Mission: Impossible series, as the franchise is faced with an uncertain future. Dead Reckoning Part One seriously underperformed at the worldwide box office, and the next installment in the franchise has been pushed to a 2025 release date. It may be hard to look to the future of Mission: Impossible with optimism, but the franchise’s first Academy Award nominations allow its supporters the opportunity to celebrate the incredible legacy that the series has.

