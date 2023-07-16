Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One introduces plenty of new characters, but the best one may be the tenacious assassin Paris, expertly played by Pom Klementieff. If the name sounds familiar, Klementieff is undoubtedly best known for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the emotionally inept empath Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Her turn as a villain is certainly a change of pace for the actress, but a very welcome one, as Paris displays Klementieff's underrated versatility and displays how she is so much more than a Marvel sidekick.

RELATED: Pom Klementieff Says Tom Cruise Was a "Gentleman" During Their 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' Fight Scene

Who Does Pom Klementieff Play in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'?

Image via Paramount

The first of an epic two-part story, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One sees special agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team choosing to accept a mission that requires them to take down a threat unlike anything they've ever faced. Our heroes are locked in a race against time to find the secret location of The Entity — an incredibly advanced artificial intelligence that has developed a mind of its own and now seeks to control every aspect of the world. Even worse, The Entity has become something of a divine being to a select few mercenaries who will fiercely defend the omnipotent AI at any cost.

That's where Paris comes in. One of the subordinates of Gabriel (Esai Morales), a ruthless assassin with a dark history with Ethan Hunt, Paris spends much of the movie pursuing Hunt and his associates. Her goal is to retrieve both halves of the key that unlocks the Earth-altering power of The Entity. Paris tracks Ethan and the slippery thief Grace (Hayley Atwell) to Rome and engages in a brutal car chase across the city. Paris does all of this with a sinister smile on her face, showcasing some excellent visual acting from Klementieff.

Though Paris ultimately loses Ethan and Grace in the chase, she does catch up with them at The White Widow's (Vanessa Kirby) party in Venice. When Gabriel tells his old rival that someone close to him will die tonight, Ethan races to help Grace and Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson). Unfortunately for Ethan, The Entity leads the heroic IMF agent into an alley where Paris and another minion of the evil AI are waiting for him. Ethan dispatches them quickly, but when he's about to deliver the killing blow to Paris, he decides to spare her, thinking it would be better to get to Grace and Ilsa as fast as possible. In the end, it doesn't matter, as Gabriel murders Ilsa.

Things take a surprising turn for Paris in the climactic sequence on the Orient Express. Despite still being loyal to The Entity, the very same AI predicts that Paris will betray it and become an ally to Ethan and the IMF. As a result, The Entity orders Gabriel to eliminate Paris. He almost succeeds, but Paris is able to fight through her stab wound and redeems herself by rescuing Ethan and Grace at the end of the film. In what appears to be her final moments, Paris tells Ethan where The Entity is located and what the key does now that it is completed. However, when Agent Degas (Greg Tarzan Davis) informs the audience that Paris still has a pulse, it seems heavily implied that we'll see Paris return in the now-delayed Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Pom Klementieff Brings Mantis' Awkward Charm to Life in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Films

Image via Marvel Studios

Paris in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is not precisely a fun-loving character throughout most of the film, largely being a sadistic killer for the majority of the run time. We see Klementieff play the complete polar opposite of her Mission: Impossible henchwoman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she plays the fun-loving bug-like character of Mantis. First introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as the servant (and secret daughter) of Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell), Mantis is admittedly not given too much to do in her MCU debut despite forming an awkward friendship with Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista). The same goes for her brief appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, where she largely plays the part of a minor side character.

We finally see that begin to change in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which essentially depicts Mantis as the main character. Not only does the Disney+ special provide the significant revelation that Mantis has been Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) half-sister this whole time, but Mantis also gets plenty of moments to show off some great comedic timing and well-done emotional beats, all of which are executed wonderfully by Klementieff. This promotion of Mantis' importance is doubled down in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is appropriate given how the film is far and away the most emotional story of the trilogy. Mantis truly becomes her character in the third and supposedly final Guardians of the Galaxy film, even ending with the character deciding to leave the team and find her place in the universe.

Pom Klementieff Is the Best Part of the Otherwise Underwhelming 'Oldboy' Remake

Image via FilmDistrict

If there is one movie that certainly did not need or warrant a remake, it's Park Chan-wook's Oldboy. Even so, Spike Lee decided to remake the beloved film in 2013, and to pretty negative results. That said, none of that is the fault of Pom Klementieff, whose character of Haeng-Bok is one of the film's main standouts. Much like Paris in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Haeng-Bok is another henchperson of the main villain, but really ends up feeling like the main antagonist given how much she's in the film.

Despite the flaws of Oldboy, there's an argument to be made that the movie is what got Klementieff her roles in the MCU and the Mission: Impossible franchises. While the actor starred in numerous French films, Oldboy was her first proper big-budget American feature film. Though the movie would ultimately bomb, the Oldboy remake effectively served as a domestic debut for the up-and-coming star. Hopefully, it's a career just starting for a clearly talented and versatile performer like Pom Klementieff.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.

Read More About ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1’