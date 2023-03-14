Paramount Pictures and Skydance have released the first poster for the upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. And in classic Mission style, it teases one of the series' trademark stunts.

Previous installments of the series have seen franchise star Tom Cruise perform feats, including - but not limited to - free climbing, hanging off the edge of a plane, hanging off the edge of the world's tallest building, jumping out of a plane at 25,000 feet over 100 times, and breaking his foot during filming but completing the scene anyway.

With that said, fans adore Cruise's commitment to the role and that is a big part of the appeal for this latest Mission film which, under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, has improved film-by-film. This new poster teases a shot of Cruise freefalling against a mountainous landscape, chasing after a motorcycle, while the previous teaser trailer also showed Cruise running on the top of a moving train.

The film has already promised one of the most dangerous and daring stunts ever committed to film, with Cruise driving himself off a cliff on the back of a motorbike. A featurette released by Paramount detailed the risks being taken by the actor, for our entertainment. The production crew have described it as "the biggest stunt in cinema history".

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing we have ever attempted," Cruise says via voice-over as the clip plays. He then goes on to explain the exact set-up of how the stunt plays out, and that this scenario - of him literally driving a vehicle off a cliff and having six seconds to open his parachute or he dies - has been planned for several years. And of course, it's shot over some absolutely gorgeous scenery.

Not much is known so far about the plot of either Dead Reckoning movie at this moment in time, other than what we were teased in the original trailer which debuted alongside Cruise's latest blockbuster, the Oscar-winning Top Gun: Maverick. Expectations are high going into Dead Reckoning following the critical and financial success of not just Maverick, but also Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and Mission Impossible: Fallout, with the latter now considered one of the greatest action films ever made.

The film, directed by McQuarrie, stars Cruise alongside Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny, who returns to the franchise for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 14, 2023. Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two comes on June 28, 2024. You can check out the teaser trailer, and poster, for Part One down below: