Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is complete and ready to hit theaters, reveals writer and director Christopher McQuarrie. The movie is the first of a two-part story that promises to delve into the mysterious past of spy Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise).

Initially slated for a 2021 release, Mission: Impossible 7 suffered from multiple delays due to the pandemic. As a result, McQuarrie began to film the eighth installment of the franchise long before the seventh movie hit theaters. Fortunately, everything worked out for fans and the filmmaker, as the seventh and eighth movies in the Mission: Impossible franchise will work as a single story. And while we’ve been waiting for a sequel for five years, there will be less than a year of wait between Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two.

The journey to bring Dead Reckoning – Part One to theaters was long and tortuous, but as McQuarrie revealed on his Instagram account, the movie is finally done. That means all the post-production work needed to make Cruise’s stunts even more impressive is complete, and Dead Reckoning – Part One is ready to be screened exactly as McQuarrie and Paramount Pictures intend. Sadly, we still have to wait more than a month before the most ambitious chapter in the franchise hits theaters.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: You Can't Take Your Eyes Off Pom Klementieff in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' According to Christopher McQuarrie

Besides telling fans the movie is complete, McQuarrie used his announcement to thank Paramount for the support the studio gave him the past five years. The filmmaker also praised his co-worker, saying, “Congratulations to the best cast and crew on the planet and thank you for choosing to accept.” Finally, the announcement comes with a new image Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, showing Ethan Hunt running alone in an empty street. The image is black-and-white, and there’s no information if it's just a set image of a frame from the upcoming movie.

When Will Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Hit Theaters?

Both parts of Dead Reckoning are written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also helmed the fifth and sixth installments in the franchise. The sixth installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, was the biggest commercial success of the franchise so far, hauling more than $790 million at the international box office.

Besides Cruise, Dead Reckoning will also see the return of Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt to their recurring roles. New cast members include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Cary Elwes.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12, 2023 while Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two comes on June 28, 2024.