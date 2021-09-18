Ethan Hunt’s story is far from over. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is currently in the works, taking Hunt and his badass team on yet another world-saving adventure.

The new movie features music by composer Lorne Balfe and has been directed and written by Christopher McQuarrie, who also did the previous two Mission: Impossible movies. Starring Tom Cruise as the unparalleled international spy Ethan Hunt, the upcoming film is set to push the limits of all the new and returning characters across the board.

Not a lot has been revealed about Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 but what we do know teases an epic action story that sounds like a worthy addition to the blockbuster franchise. Read on for all the details that have been revealed so far including release dates, cast, characters, filming details, and more.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is currently scheduled to arrive in US theaters on July 14, 2023. The film will also be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after it makes its theatrical debut. Though the window is subject to change as Tom Cruise is adamant on giving the film a more traditional three-month window instead of the new model Paramount has been doing with their recent films such as Scream, The Lost City, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on July 23, 2021. Subsequent delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the date, first to November 19, then May 27, 2022, then to September 30, 2022, and finally to its current date. With any luck, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 won’t be hit with any more delays.

Who Is in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Cast?

Tom Cruise headlines the cast, reprising his lead role as Ethan Hunt. Besides Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 will also see the return of Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom will be back in their old roles from the previous films.

Additionally, the movie will also bring a number of new cast members into the Mission: Impossible franchise including Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Cary Elwes.

The first official trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 hit the web on May 23, 2022, 14 months ahead of the film's release date and timed to the release of another Tom Cruise blockbuster with Top Gun: Maverick. The trailer gives fans their first real good look at all the high-octane stunts, action set-pieces, and new destinations along with the new characters played by Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales. Best of all the trailer shows off Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust brandishing a sword in one scene and sporting an eyepatch in another.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1?

Image via Paramount Pictures

While most of the new characters in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 haven’t been revealed yet, we do know that Hayley Atwell will be playing a character called Grace. According to Christopher McQuarrie, Grace is a "destructive force of nature". We don’t know much else about the character but Atwell has described Grace's loyalties as "somewhat ambiguous".

“The interesting thing we're exploring is her resistance to a situation she finds herself in,” Atwell told the Light the Fuse podcast. “How she starts off, where she becomes. The journey of what she comes into and what is asked of her and potentially where she ends up.”

During the same interview, Christopher McQuarrie had also revealed that there is still one actor he would like to have on the cast whom he’s really excited to work with.

“There is someone we were talking to before the world blew up,” he said. “An actor I was very excited about. I don’t know where that is, because we had talked days before [the shutdown] and it was an incredibly exciting casting coup.”

Whoever this mystery cast member might be, there’s been no word on what character they might play. In fact, apart from Grace, none of the other new characters have been announced yet. But we do know which familiar faces are going to be making a comeback in the new movie.

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, obviously. An agent working for the Impossible Missions Force, Hunt leads a team of expert operatives. He doesn’t hesitate to break the rules and put his life on the line to do what’s right and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is expected to push Hunt in a whole new direction.

Ving Rhames plays Luther Stickell, Hunt’s closest friend and the computer technician on Hunt’s team. Aside from Ethan, Luther is the only character who's been working with the IMF team since the first film and appeared in all seven movies so far.

Simon Pegg plays Benji Dunn, an IMF technical field agent and one of Hunt's team members. Benji joined the team in Mission: Impossible III and has appeared in every film since.

Rebecca Ferguson appears as Ilsa Faust. Once an MI6 agent, Ilsa allied herself with Hunt's team during Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. She also aided the team in the Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Vanessa Kirby reprises her role from Fallout as Alanna Mitsopolis, a black-market arms dealer. Also known as the White Widow (no relation to the MCU), Alanna is the daughter of Vanessa Redgrave’s character Max from the first film. Frederick Schmidt will also return as Zola Mitsopolis, Alanna's brother and enforcer.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 also has another connection to the first movie. Henry Czerny will be returning as Eugene Kittridge, the former director of the IMF who last appeared in the 1996 Mission: Impossible.

The film's primary villain will be played by Esai Morales. Nicholas Hoult was originally set to play the role, but he was reportedly forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. The details about the character haven’t been revealed but clearly, he’s dangerous enough to end up on the IMF’s radar.

Additionally, Greg Tarzan Davis, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes will appear in as-yet-undisclosed roles.

Angela Bassett was expected to reprise her role as CIA director Erika Sloane from Fallout. However, the actress confirmed to Collider in July 2021 that she couldn’t be in the movie due to conflicts caused by COVID-19.

When Is Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Filming?

Filming on Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 was scheduled to begin under the working title “Libra” on February 20, 2020, in Venice. The movie was supposed to be filmed in Venice for three weeks before moving to Rome for 40 days. However, production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic breaking out in Italy.

In July 2020, the UK gave permission for the crew to begin filming without going through the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Similar permission was granted for filming in Norway soon after that.

Filming began in earnest on September 6, 2020. McQuarrie revealed the start of filming with posts on his Instagram profile. Production was halted in Italy again in October 2020 after 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 on set. This time, filming was resumed just one week later.

In February 2021, production in the Middle East was concluded. On April 20, 2021, filming commenced in the small village of Levisham, North Yorkshire, UK, for a train wreck scene.

Filming was paused again for 14 days in June 2021 after a member of the production reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. In August 2021, the crew began filming in Birmingham's Grand Central Station. Production wrapped in early September 2021.

Is Tom Cruise Doing His Own Stunts in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1?

Yes, indeed. Tom Cruise will continue to do his own stunts in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 (and probably all the other Mission: Impossible movies to come). And this time, he’ll be taking things to a whole other level.

During CinemaCon 2021, Paramount Pictures unveiled a video showcasing what Cruise himself describes as his “most dangerous stunt ever”. The sequence involves Cruise riding a motorcycle up a ramp and off a cliff, jumping off said motorcycle, and then parachuting to the ground.

To prepare for the stunt, the actor supposedly went through 500 hours of skydiving training and a whopping 1300 motorcycle jumps. It also took months of construction work to build the ramp used for the sequence. And as if that’s not mind-blowing already, reports say Cruise did the stunt six times before he got it right. Short of shooting Cruise into space on a rocket, it’s hard to see how they’re going to top this for the next one.

Does Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Have a Sequel?

Yes, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 2 was announced along with the seventh film. The original plan was to shoot both movies back to back and release Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 2 on August 5, 2022. Unfortunately, COVID-19 messed up those plans, so the eighth movie was pushed to July 7, 2023, before ultimately being pushed to June 28, 2024.

When Does Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Take Place?

Image via Paramount Pictures

We’re yet to get official word on how Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 fits into the franchise’s timeline. While it will clearly be after the events of Fallout, there could be a gap of anywhere from a few days to a few years between the two movies. Hopefully, we’ll have more details on this once we get closer to the release date.

What Is the Plot of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1?

It looks like the powers that be are exercising every precaution to make sure none of the important plot details of the upcoming movie are revealed. We haven’t even had a proper synopsis from the studio yet and it’s really anyone’s guess what Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 will be all about.

McQuarrie’s Instagram posts have hinted at something called the Community. Could this be another super-secret terrorist organization? It’s possible. Or maybe he was just using the word loosely. Who can tell?

The director hasn’t said much about what the story will be like. That said, he did talk about how the new movie will expand on the emotional development of the cast during his appearance on the Light the Fuse podcast.

“When we went into making Fallout, I said to Tom, ‘I really want to make this more of an emotional journey for [Ethan Hunt],'” McQuarrie revealed. “Going into this, I said, ‘I want to take what we learned from Fallout and apply it to every character in the movie. I want everyone to have an emotional arc. … I just want the movie to have more feeling across the board.”

It sounds like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 will be playing on emotions just as much as it will be pushing our adrenaline levels through the roof. This could just be the most impressive impossible mission yet but only time will tell if the movie lives up to its promise.

