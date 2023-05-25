Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One is turning out to be the longest operation for Ethan Hunt. After the commercial and critical success of Top Gun: Maverick last year, fans are eagerly waiting for another thrilling ride with the Tom Cruise-led feature. And to fans' delight it will be a long mission, IGN has confirmed the official run time of the first part of Dead Reckoning will clock in at two hours and 36 minutes without credits. In contrast, 2018's Mission Impossible: Fallout, the longest movie in the franchise by far had a runtime of two hours and 27 minutes.

Compared to the original movie which stood at a modest runtime of 50 minutes, over the years, Mission Impossible movies have slowly and steadily increased their run time following the larger trend that has more and more blockbusters clocking in around two and a half hours. The following feature then leaped to two hours and four minutes and Mission Impossible 3 stood at two hours and six minutes, then increasing with each movie in the franchise.

What to Expect from Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One?

The long-in-making feature is the first part of the two-part finale planned for Cruise’s exit from the long-running franchise. This time around Ethan Hunt is surrounded by many foes and friends as he along with his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet. The story will see the fan-favorite spy tracking down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. Also, expect to see the franchise's staple action sequences, big set pieces, and a mystery that needs many pieces to come together to resolve.

The movie will bring back many faces from the franchise to aid Ethan on this mission. Rebecca Ferguson returns as Ilsa Faust, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby as arms dealer White Widow, Henry Czerny as former IMF director Kittridge, and Hayley Atwell. The franchise has some new cast members that include Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Esai Morales, who is one of the antagonists of the upcoming feature.

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning drops into theaters on July 10. Check out our interview with Pegg discussing the franchise below: