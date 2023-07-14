Shea Whigham is one of the best and most prominent "That Guys" in movies and TV today. If you know his name, congratulations on being well-informed and having excellent taste in actors. And if you don't, you almost certainly know his face. Whigham has a whopping 102 acting credits on his IMDb page and has done excellent work over the last decade in a wide range of projects. He was a primary cast member on HBO's Boardwalk Empire, where he played Steve Buscemi's younger brother, and made multiple appearances on Agent Carter and Fargo. He's gained admittance to Danny McBride's regular troupe, serving as part of the cast of Vice Principals and appearing in The Righteous Gemstones just this year.

And he's become a surprising go-to character actor for big franchise movies, appearing in three Fast & Furious movies as a helpful FBI agent (invite him to a family barbecue, Dom!) and suffering the most hilariously spectacular death you will ever see in Kong: Skull Island. Simply put, Shea Whigham is the man – something director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise must have known when they cast him as a government enforcer in the newly released Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. And with more screen time than you might expect considering the all-star cast, Whigham makes the most of it, injecting the film with a sense of fun and self-awareness that helps make it one of the better installments in the M:I series.

Shea Whigham Brings a Welcome Playfulness to 'Dead Reckoning'

In the new film, Whigham places Jasper Briggs, an enforcer for a cabal of top-line U.S. government officials simply known as the "Community." When Cruise's IMF agent Ethan Hunt again goes rogue (because, duh, of course, he does) to acquire two pieces of a key that can shut down a words-threatening artificial intelligence, Briggs is tasked by former IMF director Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) to track Ethan down. He's paired up with a partner, Degas, entertainingly played by Top Gun: Maverick's Greg Tarzan Davis. The first fun thing to know about Briggs is that he acts like a man who's seen the first six Mission: Impossible movies, which brings a meta aspect to the series and nearly has Briggs serving as the audience surrogate, something this series has never really had before. Briggs knows that Ethan Hunt is the most preposterously unkillable spy in the history of the modern world. He literally calls him a vampire, insisting that it'll take a stake through the heart to kill the man.

He's also well-versed in the various tricks and methods employed by the IMF, and Briggs tugging on random people's faces to see if they're actually an IMF agent wearing one of their patented masks is one of the funniest sight gags in the new movie. With a lesser actor, the character might have ended up feeling like a generic government agent adrift among Dead Reckoning's stacked cast of movie stars, but Whigham brings a playfulness and a sense of fun to the role that really makes him pop in a cast where he's somewhere around the 10th billed actor in the credits. And to McQuarrie's credit, he gives Whigham every chance to shine, giving both him and Davis more screen time than you probably expected going in.

Humor Has Always Been an Underrated Component of the 'Mission: Impossible' Films

Whigham himself seems thrilled about his chance to play around in the Mission: Impossible universe, telling Radio Times, "It's not just a big action film, it's also character-based, and so they've given me a character, Jasper Briggs ... you’ll see over the course of seven and eight why I'm trying to track Ethan Hunt. It's one of the best things I've ever got a chance to be a part of." His casual reference to "seven and eight" seems to confirm that Briggs will be back for Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is tentatively set for release next summer — though the current strike by Hollywood writers and actors could eventually force a delay. Whigham sticking around is great news for a franchise that has always put the stunts and the big action set pieces first but has low-key thrived on little bits of humor that McQuarrie and the Mission filmmakers who proceeded him have managed to tuck into these movies. Think back to the train conductor fainting after the first Mission: Impossible's climactic action sequence or, better yet, Hunt's confused delirium after nearly drowning in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. (The little wave he gives Ving Rhames' Luther and Jeremy Renner's Brandt after accidentally crashing into their car makes me laugh every single time I watch.)

In Dead Reckoning Part One, Whigham, who also voices Gwen Stacey's dad in this summer's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is able to channel that sense of old-fashioned adventure-movie fun while also serving as a capable foil for Hunt. Let's be clear: Tom Cruise is always this franchise's headliner and remains at the front and center of these films. But one of the more impressive things McQuarrie has been able to do since taking over this franchise is to populate it around the edges with vibrant supporting characters who bring more value than just passing on some exposition and then exiting stage left. Vanessa Kirby has done a lot with a little as the arms dealer known as the "White Widow" in the last two Mission: Impossible films. Simon Pegg's Benji Dunn has been elevated from a bit role in J.J. Abrams' underrated Mission: Impossible III to the character who, since Rogue Nation, has arguably served as the emotional linchpin of the entire IMF team. Even throwaway characters like Wes Bentley's unassuming doctor in Mission: Impossible – Fallout are given just enough care to feel like a real person and not a prop. With that in mind, Whigham's Briggs feels like a perfect addition to the Mission: Impossible universe. Sure, any number of actors could have played the part. But Whigham, who is somehow able to convey a sense of gruffness and mirthfulness at the same time and is so underrated in everything he appears in, is able to take the little bit he's given and turn it into a standout role – no small feat in a film where Tom Cruise drives a motorcycle off the side of a mountain.