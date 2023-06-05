It's an easy thing to do when you plan the shooting of a movie. Beginning, middle and end. But the Mission: Impossible films don't run like everything else, and that starts at the top, from its star Tom Cruise and his right-hand man, writer/director Christopher McQuarrie. The pair, who have taken the blueprint for an action film and flipped it on its head, and squeezed out every last bit of untapped potential from their collaborations, both on Mission and on Top Gun: Maverick,

Cruise has been speaking about how the unorthodox methods they employ are done to get the most out of the story, as well as the cast and crew. They made the decision to start filming with the incredible motorcycle stunt in Norway, and kicked on from there. For Cruise, it was a Mission statement, of sorts.

“It’s never the easy road,” Cruise said in an interview with Empire Magazine. “I have a responsibility to audiences, the studio, my crew, my cast and industry. We can’t compromise just because all of these things happened. I can’t compromise the storytelling.”

"They Don't Stop Until They Get It"

For the remainder of the cast, it was something they had to get used to - but get used to it, they soon did, and starting to see the advantages of it. “You always go back and forth between the beginning and the end of the movie,” said co-star Pom Klementieff, who plays a mysterious adversary for Ethan Hunt. “They’re always checking what they have, and then we do reshoots within the shoot.”

Co-star Vanessa Kirby, who plays the White Widow, the daughter of Mission: Impossible's Max, elaborated that some sequences could be filmed in the same location, months apart. "We were shooting in a train carriage,” she said. “And because of Covid we had moved on from that location, and then we realised we needed to get something else to tie in. We even came back a couple of months ago to that scene. It’s cool that you know that it will be the best version, and that they don’t stop until they get it.”

The dedication to getting it right is what made Mission: Impossible - Fallout one of the finest action films ever made. Knowing that everyone involved is fully onboard with doing the same again, and then one-upping themselves, is an enticing prospect for action film fans around the world. The film is set to be released in theaters on July 14, 2023. Its sequel, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two will arrive in theaters on June 28, 2024.

You can check out the trailer for Dead Reckoning Part One down below.