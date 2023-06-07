Tom Cruise knows when it comes to Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One that spectacle, amazing stunts, thrilling sequences and an all-star ensemble cast of will entice fans into theatres this summer. This time around, Ethan Hunt is going on the most dangerous mission of his life, and it will certainly pack a punch. The marketing for the feature is all rolled out to keep exciting fans with new teases and images.

A new TV spot for the upcoming movie highlights all the ariel, desert, and underwater action. The brief clip sees Cruise engaging in hand-to-hand combat, and vehicular action and also gives us a taste of the thrills with an extended look of the actor narrowly avoiding a collision with a tunnel on a fast-moving train. Cruise is known to do his own stunts and by the looks of the clip no stone is left unturned to begin the end of the road for his fan-favorite character in the most exciting ways.

What’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One About?

The seventh installment in the franchise is the beginning of the end of Ethan Hunt’s long journey. The movie will be the first part of the planned two-part finale of the franchise and will see the return of many familiar faces. In the upcoming feature Hunt will track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. As the ghosts from his past close in he begins a deadly race around the globe.

Image via Paramount

As the trailers previously teased, Ethan will be forced to consider this mission over the lives of the ones he loves. The upcoming feature will also pave the way and raise the stakes for the next iteration. While Dead Reckoning Part One is on the brink of release it was recently reported that Part Two has come to a halt given the ongoing Writers Guild of America's strike. It is unclear at the moment whether it’ll affect the release of the film next year.

The movie brings back Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as Gabriel, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna, Henry Czerny as Eugene and more. The feature is written by Cruise’s long-time collaborator and franchise helmer Christopher McQuarrie, alongside Erik Jendresen.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One will hit theaters on July 12. You can check out the new clip below: