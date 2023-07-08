Every good Mission: Impossible film has to include that iconic theme that tells audiences they're in for a thrilling, action-packed operation with Tom Cruise and his IMF team. After creating a pulse-pounding score to match the incredible heights of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, composer Lorne Balfe is back to flex his musical muscles again with a new soundtrack for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One complete with that classic theme originally by Academy Award-nominee Lalo Schifrin. With the film and the soundtrack less than a week from release, Balfe released a video of a recording session where he conducted an orchestra through the theme.

The short video sees the orchestra playing a bombastic rendition of the theme that both respects the original from Schifrin and goes beyond to show how the franchise has grown. Each Mission: Impossible film only gets bigger than the last with more dangerous stunts and higher stakes for Ethan Hunt and his team. As he did for Fallout, Balfe looks to capture that bombast with a sweeping score, hitting exciting highs and ominous lows in his music to fit what's on-screen.

Balfe is locked up for at least one more film with the Mission: Impossible crew, closing out the Dead Reckoning duology with Part 2 currently set for June 28, 2024; but he remains hard at work with other major titles on the horizon including Neil Blomkamp's Gran Turismo adaptation next month and Argylle early in 2024. He's well-known across all mediums for his stellar soundtrack work. On television, he has a pair of Emmy nominations to his name for Genius and Restless while, on the big screen, his name is attached to films like Megamind, The Lego Batman Movie, and, more recently, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Gamers will also be familiar with him for excellent soundtracks like Beyond: Two Souls and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What's in Store for Audiences in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One?

Balfe's music will serve as the backdrop for a film that Cary Elwes went as far as calling "the biggest action blockbuster of all time." Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One trades the nuclear threat of Fallout for a terrifyingly familiar A.I. weapon that could jeopardize all of humanity if it ends up in the wrong hands. Hunt and his team are on the case to ensure that doesn't, though the action hero will also have to come to terms with his past and face an old threat in order to save the day.

Cruise also takes on some of his biggest stunts in this film to the point that even his seasoned co-stars were left in awe. Some of that is also due to the influence of writer/director Christopher McQuarrie who took things to extreme heights with the death-defying train sequence and that wild handcuff chase scene with Cruise and Hayley Atwell in the streets of Rome. It's going to be a wild ride and Balfe's score looks to match the insanity the IMF will go through in this installment.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One premieres on July 12. Check out the video from Balfe below.