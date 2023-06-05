Start with the ending and build it from there. That's a classic narrative building tool, and one that's been successfully deployed for centuries of fictional work. The Mission: Impossible series does something similar - except it's not the ending they start with, it's the big stunt. And for the latest in the saga, Dead Reckoning Part One, we've already seen parts of it. You'll have read about it. You know the script.

Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt. On a motorbike. At the top of a mountain. And he drives off it. But why build up to that point? The big bike stunt, shot in Helsetkopen, Norway, was shot on the first day of filming. Because why not kick off with a bang? That was the thinking from director Christopher McQuarrie, as he explained to Empire Magazine in their new issue, where they have debuted a stunning new image of Cruise on his two-wheeler.

“Doing that on Day One gave us all the time in the world to understand why he [Ethan] was doing what he was doing. If we sat around and tried to figure out these movies the old-fashioned way, you’d never find it, simply because it’s such a living, breathing thing," enthuses McQuarrie.

Image via Empire Magazine

Pushing the Limits of Cinema

Cruise, McQuarrie and Paramount Pictures have all teased that the motorcycle stunt may well be the biggest stunt in cinema history - knowing this lot, it would be wise to include the addendum of "so far" to that statement. Particularly when you consider that Cruise has, to date - for this franchise alone - hung off the world's tallest building, BASE jumped from an aircraft over 100 times for a single shot, clung onto the side of an airplane as it was taking off, and even survived the might of Henry Cavill's reloading forearms.

Paramount previously released a featurette detailing Cruise's work on the motorcycle stunt, which showed off the star's dedication to his practical work on camera. It's clear that Cruise doesn't just do what he's told, he listens, learns and then applies it himself by remaining educated and vigilant. It's always about thrilling the audience.

Dead Reckoning Part One also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Cary Elwes and Esai Morales. Its sequel, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two will arrive in theaters on June 28, 2024.

You can check out the featurette for Dead Reckoning Part One down below. The film is set to be released in theaters on July 14, 2023.