Just days before the action of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters, Paramount Pictures has released a final trailer for the upcoming blockbuster. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is about to embark on his biggest assignment yet, and the fact that he can survive through an impressive amount of stunts won't be enough to save him this time. A powerful threat is emerging from the shadows, and Ethan will need all the help he can get to save the world one final time before retiring as a brave action hero. Thankfully, he won't be alone when it's time to answer the call to action.

Some of Hunt's allies will be coming back for the latest mission, including Luther (Ving Rhames) and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson). Rhames' character has been with Hunt since the beginning, working together ever since Brian De Palma's first installment introduced a wider audience to the franchise more than twenty years ago. Their friendship, as well as their capacity to eliminate powerful terrorists, has been developed through the years, allowing the characters to go from young agents trying to find their place in the world to becoming experienced field operatives ready to take on anything.

All of their skills will be required in order to prevent Gabriel (Esai Morales) from using a powerful artificial intelligence system to take over the planet. The dangers of using software for the wrong purposes are here, and if the situation isn't kept under control, nothing will ever be the same again. Since the protagonist of the film will count with the help of so many allies, the villain won't be far behind. Pom Klementieff will be in charge of playing a new character, set to be introduced as a resourceful assassin that can rival Ethan's abilities for hand-to-hand combat.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Final Mission

It remains to be seen if Gabriel will be defeated this summer or not, but what audiences can know for certain is that the end of Ethan Hunt's career is getting closer. Next year's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two will mark the final time Cruise plays the iconic action hero, opting for moving on towards a different direction for his career. After more than two decades entertaining the world time after time, the secret agent will accept one final mission before driving a motorcycle off a cliff and into the sunset. Christopher McQuarrie also directed the upcoming film, which would be his fourth Mission: Impossible installment in a row.

You can check out the final trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One below, before the movie premieres in theaters on July 12: