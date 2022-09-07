Once again, we are curious to see what dangerous stunt Cruise pulled this time.

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The trailer comes just a few hours after it got our hands on a new behind-the-scenes video of star Tom Cruise performing some dangerous stunts for the highly-anticipated sequel.

The trailer starts with flashes of all the international trips Cruise and his team of spies will go on in the next Mission: Impossible movie. We see shots of a massive desert, a crowded clubhouse, and a typical European town center. We can also catch a quick glimpse of a locomotive that will reportedly be the background to one of the franchise’s most thrilling action set pieces. Since we know Cruise jumped from a cliff on a motorcycle in the sequel and the previously released video shows him hanging from a plane, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One might feature the most deadly stunts in the star's career.

The trailer also drops hints of the sequel’s plot, as Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is ordered to choose a side in a war to control the truth about what’s right and what’s wrong. We all know Ethan won’t be teaming up with any authoritarian figure, so of course, we can expect him to be hunted once more by a dangerous enemy.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Dangles Off a Vintage Plane in New Behind the Scenes Image

Initially slated for a 2021 release, Mission: Impossible 7 suffered from multiple delays due to the pandemic. The film has been in development for so long that the eighth movie in the franchise started shooting long before the seventh film hit theaters. So, while it’s been a while since we got the last Mission: Impossible movie, we’ll have two new chapters released one year apart from each other.

Dead Reckoning and Mission: Impossible 8 are written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also helmed the fifth and sixth installments in the franchise. The sixth installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, was the biggest commercial success of the franchise so far, hauling more than $790 million at the international box office.

Besides Cruise, Dead Reckoning will also see the return of Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt to their recurring roles. New cast members include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Cary Elwes.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 14, 2023. Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two comes on June 28, 2024. Check out the new trailer below.