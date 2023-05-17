One of the biggest adventures of the summer is ready to make its way to the big screen, as Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. In this highly-anticipated sequel, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) will embark on a mission that will eventually lead to the conclusion of his story, as it had been previously stated that this film and its sequel would serve as a send-off to the character Cruise has played over the course of two decades. No one will be safe in the upcoming blockbuster, with both familiar faces and new additions to the cast risking it all to save the world.

Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg return in their roles from previous installments in the franchise, serving as allies to Cruise's protagonist. The crew has been assembled with the passage of time, as Ilsa Faust (Kirby) wasn't introduced to the team until 2015's Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. Given how these are meant to be the final chapters with Ethan Hunt as the leader of the dangerous team of heroes, it makes sense to see his most important friends who haven't been eliminated in a spectacular fashion return for one final ride. Their mission, shall they choose to accept it, is to be prepared for the worst. And the worst is yet to come.

While the main plot of the movie is still safely hidden in a vault, some of the threats Hunt and his team will have to face have come to light, as Esai Morales has been cast as the story's primary villain. He will be joined by other formidable foes played by Shea Whigman and Pom Klementieff, who will take the independent spy to the limit. Klementieff's character will be a highly trained assassin, and even if Ethan has plenty of experience with hand-to-hand combat, it will be hard for him to escape the grasp of the new antagonist. The fate of the world will be in the balance in the middle of some of the biggest stunts in cinema history.

Tom Cruise's Thirst for Unique Action

It is no secret that Tom Cruise always looks to deliver the most entertaining stories he possibly can, as seen in last year's Top Gun: Maverick. This time around, the veteran action star is headed towards new heights, as he actually rode a motorcycle off a cliff during the production of the latest Mission: Impossible sequel. Added to that, the first thing the actor discussed with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie while planning out the story for Dead Reckoning Part One was the possibility of derailing an actual train, setting the stage for some of the most impressive action stunts seen in recent years.

