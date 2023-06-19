Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is rolling out its marketing big time as the release date nears. The cast and crew are now busy premiering the feature starting with Rome. In the upcoming movie, Ethan Hunt is going on the most dangerous mission of his lifetime and is set to entice fans with thrilling sequences, an ensemble cast, and Tom Cruise’s daring stunts.

To further promote the movie, the team behind the movie introduced an interactive game on Twitter asking fans to “#JointheMission.” Upon liking the tweet, the movie's Twitter page mention you in a new tweet which will take you to begin the mission in your chat window where you can check details on your team that includes the elite field agent of the Impossible Mission Force – Ethan, Ilsa – the Highly skilled operative trained by MI6, Benjamin – who served as a technician and is promoted to technical field agent of the Impossible Mission Force, and Luther – an IMF technical field agent.

You can also check details on various “persons of interest” like Grace, Paris, The White Widow, Gabriel, and Kittridge, who are all considered “armed and dangerous.” Furthermore, one can check details on all the locations like Rome – wherein a vehicle is secured, and we’re in pursuit by unknown assailants, Venice – where Ethan and Ilsa are investigating the location of interest, and the Unknown Dessert – where one is engaging with unknown assailants among others. Upon finishing the mission, you will be notified that "You will be receiving your next briefing soon."

Image via Paramount

RELATED: ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’ Gets Special Early Screening

What to Expect from Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One?

In the upcoming feature Ethan Hunt and his IMF team, comprised of many familiar faces, will track down a terrifying new weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. A deadly race around the globe begins as our favorite agent is confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, and is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than this mission. It’ll be interesting to see how Ethan navigates another world-threatening event as he’s forced to consider the mission over the people, he cares about most.

The feature is being billed as the first part of the two-part story that’ll see the stakes rising continuously. After the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise, and the team have brought some amazing stunts that include a car chase, wrecking a train, the actor jumping off a cliff on a motorbike, and more. So expect nothing less than an adrenaline-filled ride. The movie brings back Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as Gabriel, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, and Vanessa Kirby as Alanna, Henry Czerny as Eugene among others. The feature is written by Cruise’s long-time collaborator and franchise helmer Christopher McQuarrie, alongside Erik Jendresen.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One will hit theaters on July 12. Join the IMF team below: