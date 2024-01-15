The Big Picture Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One used a mix of practical and special effects for its stunts and scenes.

Some elements, such as the town in the opening desert sequence, were added in post-production.

Fans will have to wait until 2025 for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, and can also look forward to more Tom Cruise stunts in other upcoming films.

For us movie fans, it’s always fun to check out videos that showcase how much a scene changes from the filming stages to the finished version. This week, famous visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic posted a video that peels all the layers away from the 2023 blockbuster Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and breaks down what was real, what was practical, and what was enhanced in the post-production of the Tom Cruise movie.

We all know that Cruise is famous for his death-defying stunts in the Mission: Impossible series, but there are limits as to where he can push his body and the video makes that clear. The motorcycle jump, for example, was a real stunt but recorded in a safe and controlled environment rather than at the edge of a cliff, which was probably a pretty wise decision.

It’s also surprising to see that the sequence in which a train goes off a bridge and crashes into the water (which happens by the end of the movie) was also a mix of real, practical, and special effects. The Mission: Impossible team did bring wagons to the set and really made Cruise and Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) run, jump and climb through them. Of course, this wasn’t done on a blown-up bridge – but it’s still surprising to see what the production team was able to pull off in terms of real-life sets and constructions.

'Dead Reckoning' Is a Perfect Mix of Practical and Special Effects

The video also reveals some elements that weren’t really there during filming which we might not notice while watching. In the opening desert sequence, the entire town where Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson) is located was added to the wide shot and backgrounds of scenes like the one at the baggage warehouse inside the airport got extended to look bigger and more populated.

The sad part for the Mission: Impossible franchise fans is that this is pretty much the only material they’ll have for 2024, since the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two got pushed back all the way to May 23, 2025. Considering that it’s a somewhat early release, Paramount may unveil some teasers later this year, but for now, this is it. We have plenty of Tom Cruise stunts to look forward to, though, since the world-famous superstar has just been announced as part of Top Gun 3 and recently signed a deal with Warner Bros. to develop and produce high-profile movies for the studio.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is now available to stream on Paramount+. Check out the behind-the-scenes ILM video above.

