The launch of today's latest — and final — trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (the film's title may be the only thing longer than its production time) has given us more looks at what appears to be one of the most astonishing pieces of action cinema ever made. And of course, it's only part one, so goodness knows what's in store for us in Part Two.

Empire Magazine was fortunate enough to sit down with the film's director, Christopher McQuarrie, to do a breakdown of the latest trailer and get his take and insight on what audiences can expect when Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt returns for more mayhem across the globe in July. One star joining the action is Pom Klementieff, the French actress best known for her turn as part of the eccentric ensemble known as The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Joining the party at such a late stage means a character has to make a real impact - but McQuarrie has no qualms about that, dishing out some incredible praise for Klementieff's ability to hold the screen and, from what he says, she may well be the breakout star of the series. The trailer shows Klementieff's (unnamed — for the moment at least) character wielding a sword in what appears to be the Venice section of the action blockbuster, a formidable opponent for the Impossible Mission Force to say the least.

Why Is McQuarrie Crazy for Klementieff?

“I dare you to go to this movie and try not to look at Pom. More than any other actor I’ve worked with, you cannot take your eyes off her. She’s completely compelling, completely dynamic. It was quite amazing. It changed the way I designed shots, it changed the way I wrote scenes, it changed the way we dressed the character. It’s just raw, raw power that’s unrecognisable from Mantis in Guardians.”

Klementieff and Cruise star alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny — returning to the franchise for the first time in almost 30 years — as well as newcomers Esai Morales, who will play the film's antagonist, and Shea Whigham.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12, 2023. Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two comes on June 28, 2024. You can check out the brand-new trailer for Part One down below: