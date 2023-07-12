With today being the official opening of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, fans ready to propel themselves into the next chapter of the beloved franchise have been heading to theaters around the globe. While the high-octane action playing out on the screen is certainly enough to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, franchise star Tom Cruise has been giving them a reason to jump to their feet as the Academy Award-nominated actor is popping up at theaters around North America to celebrate the arrival of the film and flash his million dollar smile for a lucky selection of theatergoers.

Making his way across the good ol’ US of A and even dipping into Canada, the thrill seeker and Top Gun star appeared in cities including Atlanta, DC, and Toronto, where Mission: Impossible fans have been receiving the surprise of their lives. As you can see in a handful of social media posts below, Cruise was joined by the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, with both men stopping for photo ops and delivering a short speech prior to the film’s opening.

This isn’t the first time that Cruise has given his dedicated fandom the ultimate “thank you” as the star is well known for his shocking pop-ins at his project’s releases. Just last year, he made his rounds during the release of the critically-celebrated Joseph Kosinski-helmed film Top Gun: Maverick, stopping by to show his gratitude for audiences making it out for the long-anticipated sequel. With today being the official opening of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, there’s always a chance that his unexpected meet-and-greets will continue throughout the weekend.

Image via Paramount

What’s Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Cruise’s action hero Ethan Hunt returns to the line of danger in the latest title of the now seven-film (soon to be eight) franchise. Hunt and the rest of his team are hot on the trail of a new weapon that would put the world in a delicate balance should it end up in the wrong hands. Along with Cruise, the film sees the return of several Mission: Impossible alumni including Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, and Frederick Schmidt with new-to-the-franchise faces such as Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, and Cary Elwes.

Check out some more photos and videos from Cruise’s surprise cinema visit below and catch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters today.