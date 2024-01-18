The Big Picture Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning is the top blockbuster action film of 2023, with Tom Cruise putting his life at risk for the audience's entertainment.

Despite the film's box office run being cut short, fans can now stream it on Paramount+ starting January 25th.

The rest of the Mission: Impossible franchise is already available to stream on Paramount+, making it convenient to watch the entire series in one place.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning may have had its run at the box office cut short — somewhat unfairly, but also, somewhat down to their own mistakes — but that doesn't change the fact that the film was arguably the single best blockbuster action film of 2023. Tom Cruise once again put his life on the line for the entertainment of the audience, and now, fans will be able to watch the film from home as it makes its streaming debut on Paramount+ on January 25th.

Dead Reckoning Part One was released the week prior to the unexpected "Barbenheimer" atomic tsunami that swept away all before it, meaning that some casual viewers may well have missed out on the stunning action crafted by Cruise and his director Christopher McQuarrie, with some of the most breaktaking practical stuntwork ever seen performed entirely by Cruise, including a daring motorcycle dive and parachute jump off a Norwegian clifftop onto a moving train.

The film is a high-stakes espionage thriller that revolves around Cruise's IMF Agent Ethan Hunt and his team's efforts to thwart a catastrophic threat posed by a formidable new weapon. This weapon has the potential to jeopardise humanity's existence if it falls into the wrong hands. The plot is set in motion with a next-generation Russian stealth submarine, the Sevastopol, which is equipped with an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) system, known as the "Entity".

Hunt embarks on a mission across various global locations to retrieve a crucial piece of a two-part cruciform key, which is integral to controlling the Entity. This mission involves intricate deceptions, high-tech espionage, and intense action sequences. Hunt's journey takes him from the Arabian Desert to the heart of Washington, D.C., before a stunning third act which, on its own, could be classed as the best action movie of the decade.

Who is in 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning'?

Close

The movie reunites Cruise's Hunt with Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust, as well as Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as Gabriel, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby as The White Widow, Henry Czerny as Kittridge, Pom Klementieff as Paris, and more including Cary Elwes, Greg Tarzan Davis, Shea Whigham, and Mariela Garriga.

Misison: Impossible — Dead Reckoning arrives on Paramount+ on January 25. The rest of the franchise can be streamed there now.

Watch on Paramount+