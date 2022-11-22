Paramount has a new Mission: Impossible movie in the works, the seventh of its kind. The upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is a two part offering that hopes to tell the further adventures of the secret agent and king of dangerous maneuvers – Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). A feature of waiting on a movie’s release is to – in one way or another – glean as much information as possible as to what to expect from the upcoming film, be it from short clips and trailers, posters, and in some cases, the film title. Sadly, with the Mission: Impossible franchise, it’s almost impossible to figure out the direction of its storyline, as vague as the titles are.

However, that changes, as Mission: Impossible writer, director, and producer Christopher McQuarrie has offered expert insight as to the title’s meaning and its implications for the storyline and our titular super-agent. Speaking to Empire Magazine, McQuarrie reveals that the film title has a particular source, which in turn spells an unsavory path ahead for our agent and his institution. It would seem that ghosts from the past will be reawakened when next we see our stunt-loving super-agent gracing our screens. “There are many things emerging from Ethan’s past,” the director says. “‘Dead reckoning’ is a navigational term. It means you’re picking a course based solely on your last known position and that becomes quite the metaphor not only for Ethan, but several characters.”

When you hear of Mission: Impossible films, you expect adrenaline-pumping sequences for the most part. With this new installment, there seems to be a desire to up the ante with whatever is coming back to hunt Ethan needing two films to tell the story in full – and McQuarrie wants to make it a memorable one. “The first thing we knew was that if it’s gonna be a big two-part adventure, it’s got to be epic,” the director says. McQuarrie also hopes this would be the standout piece for the franchise. “It’s going to have to be the installment that swallows the rest of the franchise whole. There’s just not another way to do it.”

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Mission: Impossible franchise is headlined by Cruise, and the actor is well known over the years for partaking in increasingly risky stunts. The trailer for Dead Reckoning has already revealed that the trend will not be bucked, as the star can be seen driving a motorcycle off a cliff, and another stunt that involves a train.

Asides from Cruise, Dead Reckoning will also see the return of Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt to their recurring roles. The film will see the addition of new cast members including Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Cary Elwes.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 14, 2023. Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two comes on June 28, 2024.