Pom Klementieff is well known for her role as the lovable Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy films as part of the MCU, but she is preparing to make her debut in another massive film franchise. She will be part of the cast of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and its sequel Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the chance to sit down for an interview to discuss her time in Hollywood, her favorite moments as Mantis, and discuss her upcoming appearance in the massive spy-action franchise. In the interview, she spoke very highly of series lead Tom Cruise, saying he is "incredible to work with."

During the interview, Weintraub asked Klementieff what it's like to work alongside Cruise and see the crazy things that he is famously willing to do in this series up close and in person. Klementieff talk highly of his work but also spoke on the impact that watching his commitment being inspiring, saying, "Oh, he's incredible to work with. He's so thoughtful, powerful to see, he's so kind and so generous, and he's such an inspiration. He just pushes himself, always challenges himself and yeah, he's always a constant inspiration."

Weintraub followed up by asking Klementieff what her reaction was like when she got the call from writer-director Christopher McQuarrie and heard that she was going to be in the worldwide phenomenon that is Mission: Impossible. Despite being in another massive media juggernaut that is the MCU, she still had a feeling of both excitement and stress. "Oh my God, I was so, so, so excited. I was so happy and also so stressed because I wanted to tell everyone, but I had to keep it a secret for at least a few days. But yeah, it was a dream come true for sure."

Who Else Is Part Of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning?

McQuarrie, who helmed both the fifth (Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation) and sixth (Mission: Impossible — Fallout) returns for the two-parter as writer and director. McQuarrie's previous work in the franchise has been massive successes, with Fallout becoming the biggest commercial success of the franchise so far with an incredible haul of over $790 million at the international box office. Cruise once again returns as the lead of the two upcoming Mission: Impossible as franchise protagonist Ethan Hunt with other returning cast members including Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt. Klementieff will be making her first appearance in the action-spy series alongside Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Cary Elwes with Mindhunter's star Holt McCallany also cast for the second film in the duology.

Kementieff can be seen in the newly released The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, now streaming on Disney+. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 14, 2023. Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two comes on June 28, 2024. You can watch a clip of Weintraub's interview with Klementieff discussing the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special down below.