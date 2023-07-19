One of the most impressive action sequences to come out of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One saw Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and Grace (Hayley Atwell) making their way through a train while the wagons fall off a destroyed rails segment. Apparently, that sequence alone was originally set to last as much as a short movie, expanding the sequel's runtime into something closer to the four-hour mark. During a recent interview with Variety, Eddie Hamilton, the editor who worked on the sequel for months, explained the process to get to the final version of the sequence:

(The train sequence) was about an hour-and-a-half long in our first iteration. We got it down to like 50 minutes in the finished movie.

The point in which Ethan Hunt gets to the train in Christopher McQuarrie's movie is directly related to the climax of the film. After chasing an artifact that could define the future of the world for most of the movie, Hunt receives word that Alanna Mistopolis (Vanessa Kirby) will be carrying it on the train, with the problem being that the agent won't be allowed into the transport due to the heavy security set around it. Cruise's protagonist will always find a solution when it comes to reaching his target, and this time, his unconventional methods will result in a impressive stunt that was performed six times to get the final shot.

Ethan Hunt drives a motorcycle off the side of a cliff to reach the train via parachute, in a death-defying stunt that Cruise himself performed six times when the scene was filmed. When he finally gets to the train, Ethan has to wait until the perfect moment to enter, retrieve the device and leave before Alanna's henchmen kill him. However, Gabriel (Esai Morales) was already two steps ahead of him, making the rails explode to drop the train into the river in case anything went wrong. That's when Hunt and Grace are place in a race against time, climbing through tilted carts to avoid falling to their deaths.

What's Next for Ethan Hunt?

While the story of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One was conclusive on its own terms, the IMF team couldn't stop Gabriel. Next summer, Ethan Hunt will return in the second part of the story, ready to face one of his deadliest enemies one last time when Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two hits the big screen on June 28. McQuarrie also directed that installment, which is likely to feature Cruise's last time portraying one of the most iconic characters of his career.

