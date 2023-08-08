The Big Picture Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One predicted the rise of AI technology, making it a timely and realistic portrayal of the evolving digital landscape.

The movie showcases AI as a villain, highlighting the potential dangers of AI misuse in the real world.

The shift in how technology is portrayed in the film adds unpredictability and reflects the current debate around AI's ethical implications.

Ever since its inception, the Mission: Impossible film series has been intricately connected with technology. However, if you watched the latest installment, you probably realized that the franchise’s approach to the subject has drastically changed. In a new featurette that Paramount Pictures shared exclusively with Collider, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One director and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie talks about the movie and the use of AI.

In the featurette, McQuarrie reveals that the new Mission: Impossible entry sort of predicted that technology would be where it is today. The two-parter has been in production for some years now, and both the director and fellow producer and star Tom Cruise were surprised to realize that the way technology is used — as a self-teaching AI named "the Entity" — in the movie became more and more realistic as the years passed.

Artificial intelligence is practically a villain of its own in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which, as Benji (Simon Pegg) says, it was bound to happen at some point. In a previous interview with Collider, McQuarrie revealed that pinpointing what would be the biggest threat of modern days was essential to making the movie timely even though they were coming up with the idea of AI as a villain's tool as early as 2018 – a time when the idea would be “too intellectual” for most people to buy.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One Is As Timely As Ever

Now, however, with Chat GPT, deepfake videos and the like, the new Mission: Impossible movie feels as relevant as ever: In the story, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team get increasingly desperate as their missions get sabotaged. Amidst screens hiding people, AI reproducing familiar voices and taking over deadly weapons, this essentially forces everyone not to rely on technology too much.

From a narrative standpoint, the Entity is even more interesting as a villain and concept because, in past installments, technology was an ally and a tool that greatly helped Hunt and his team accomplish most of what they needed for an effective mission. The shift in how it’s used ends up playing out as if a major team member revealed themselves as a villain this late in the game. This helps the story become unpredictable and also reflects the real-world scenario today, in which the bad use of AI might severely damage how we use and perceive technology — not by chance, this is one of the negotiation points of actors and screenwriters who are currently on strike.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now. You can watch the exclusive featurette below: