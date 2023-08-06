The Big Picture Despite facing stiff competition at the box office, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has grossed $493 million worldwide.

The film's performance is overshadowed by its high budget of nearly $300 million, making it the most expensive installment in the franchise.

There is still a chance for the movie to break even and hit the $600 million milestone.

Fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise will probably never stop wondering why Paramount and Tom Cruise didn’t change the release date for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One despite knowing that “Barbenheimer” was around the corner. The movie would lose its large-format screens to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was tracking to deliver one of the year’s biggest debuts, putting it up against some stiff competition. Were they super-confident because of the stellar reviews, or did they assume that the film would brave the one-two punch and get back on its feet? There’s no way of knowing, but despite the crowded box office, Dead Reckoning Part One has now grossed $493 million worldwide.

The film added a little more than $6 million domestically this weekend — its fourth — to take its running total past the $151 million mark. In international territories, the seventh Mission: Impossible has made $342 million. But even as it approaches the $500 million mark worldwide, it’s worth pointing out that this is basically a third of what Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick made globally just last year. In fact, expectations for Dead Reckoning Part One were sky-high primarily because of how well Maverick had performed, not to mention the decision to singularly focus on Cruise’s latest death-defying stunt in the marketing.

The movie has now overtaken not only Mission: Impossible III’s $399 million global haul, but also the first Mission: Impossible’s $457 million worldwide haul from 1996. Although, adjusted for inflation, the first film would still rank ahead of Dead Reckoning Part One. That being said, the seventh Mission: Impossible still trails the franchise’s more recent hits by a wide margin. Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation grossed $688 million worldwide, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol generated $694 million globally, and Mission: Impossible — Fallout remains the top-grossing installment of the series, with $791 million across the world. Dead Reckoning Part One is the eighth-biggest Hollywood film of the year so far at the global box office, ahead of John Wick: Chapter 4 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Where Does it Stand in Comparison to the Franchise's Other Hits?

The film’s underwhelming performance has also been colored by the fact that it is the most expensive installment of the franchise. Pandemic-related issues pushed the film’s budget to nearly $300 million — Fallout, by comparison, cost approximately $180 million — which means that Dead Reckoning Part One, according to the rule of thumb, needs to gross at least $600 million globally to break even. Considering how Cruise’s films tend to perform — they open relatively soft but show splendid legs — there’s still a chance, however minimal, that the movie crosses this milestone in the coming days.

If it doesn’t, the pressure will be on next year’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two to compensate. It’s still unclear if Part Two will conclude Cruise’s stint as Ethan Hunt after what will be nearly 30 years, but the star will be 62 by that time, and there are still portions of the film left to be shot which are on hold during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Each of the central cast members, including Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, and Hayley Atwell, is expected to return for the direct sequel.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing in theaters.