The Big Picture Michelle Monaghan's return as Julia in Mission: Impossible - Fallout raises emotional stakes and completes Ethan Hunt's multi-film arc.

Julia's presence in the film brings drama and humor, contributing significantly to the impact of the plot.

Julia's bittersweet reunion with Ethan adds emotional weight to the film, highlighting the personal consequences of Ethan's mission.

In addition to star Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts, the Mission: Impossible movies are known for their numerous surprises. Following the example set by the Mission: Impossible television series that kicked off the eventual movie franchise, the blockbuster films all feature an assortment of dramatic twists and turns, with the most recognizable being the traditional beats of at least one character tearing off one of the franchise’s iconic flesh masks to reveal they are actually someone else.

But the best reveal in the series doesn’t involve a mask and is more of an emotional shock than a plot-related one. The return of Michelle Monaghan’s Julia Meade significantly raised the stakes for the sixth film, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and completed a compelling multi-film arc for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, helping cement Fallout as the best film in the franchise.

Who Is Michelle Monaghan's Julia in Mission: Impossible?

Monaghan first appeared as Julia in Mission: Impossible III, in which the character had recently gotten engaged to Ethan. Although the pair were very much in love and impulsively got married earlier than planned, Ethan struggled to balance his personal life with his responsibilities as a covert agent for the Impossible Missions Force, which he had to keep secret from Julia. But after the pair work together to escape kidnapping by arms dealer Owen Davian (Philip Seymour Hoffman), Ethan tells her everything, and they happily go on their honeymoon after Julia is introduced to Ethan’s IMF team.

In the subsequent entry, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Ethan’s colleagues come to believe that Julia was killed in a terrorist attack, until, at the end of the film, Ethan explains to William Brandt (Jeremy Renner) that, after rescuing her from the terrorists, Ethan faked Julia’s death for her protection. Monaghan reprised the role for that film’s final scene, in which Ethan and Julia see each other from across the street, exchanging warm looks, until Ethan departs for his next mission.

Julia was entirely absent from the fifth film, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, which also introduced Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust to the franchise. An MI6 agent, Ilsa encounters Ethan while undercover with Solomon Lane’s (Sean Harris) terrorist group, the Syndicate. Although Ilsa’s loyalty remains in question for a time, she ultimately proves to be an ally to the IMF and quickly grows close to Ethan, with the pair seeming to share romantic feelings for each other. The closest the film comes to referencing Julia is when Ilsa describes her plan to leave the world of espionage and asks Ethan to, “Come away with me.” Ethan is visibly taken aback by the request and seems to have mixed feelings about it, while his friend and longest-standing IMF teammate Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) remarks, “Oh boy,” seemingly overwhelmed by the prospect of relationship drama for Ethan being introduced into their already complicated mission.

Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt Never Stopped Loving Julia

Given this, fans were somewhat surprised when it was announced that Monaghan would return to the franchise for a role in Fallout, even though the film served as a direct sequel to Rogue Nation. The fact that she and Ferguson were both confirmed to appear sparked speculation on how the film would develop Ethan’s personal life. Throughout the first two acts of the film, Julia only appears in dream sequences, usually nightmares Ethan has that suggest that an escaped Lane will kill her in a fiery attack. When CIA agent August Walker (Henry Cavill) is revealed to be terrorist leader John Lark (who manipulated Ethan into breaking Lane out of a prison convoy) Ethan pursues the former to stop him from escaping London. Lark gets him to abandon the pursuit by showing him a picture of Julia, explaining that his organization has her under surveillance and that if Lark himself is detained or killed, Lane will order her death.

Luther subsequently explains to Ilsa, who didn’t know Ethan had been married, how eventually both he and Julia would feel guilty when spending time together, as Ethan doing so meant he wasn’t doing his job of protecting the world. He implies that they don’t really see each other anymore but says that Julia routinely sends covert signals to let him know she’s okay and, “that keeps him going.” The team tracks Lark and Lane to Kashmir, hoping to stop them from detonating a pair of nuclear weapons and causing a famine. They deduce that the terrorists are somewhere near a medical camp that was set up to combat a smallpox outbreak.

Tom Cruise’s Ethan Is Shocked To See Julia in ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

As the team is about to begin searching the camp for the bombs, Ethan is stopped by a familiar voice and stunned to see Julia, who is working at the camp. Before Ethan can explain why he’s there, they are greeted by an acquaintance of Julia’s, Erik (Wes Bentley), with Julia quickly signaling to Ethan that he doesn’t know about their past, so they pretend to simply be friends. Julia reveals that Erik is her husband. Ethan pretends to be a fellow doctor and says he is there to work, at which point Julia notices Luther and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), another familiar member of Ethan’s team, and quietly realizes the camp is in danger. After Erik leaves, Ethan embraces Julia and apologizes for involving her, having realized that Lane deliberately caused the outbreak and covertly funded Julia’s work, so she would be killed in the nuclear strike.

Given the earlier references to her, it’s not surprising that Julia is involved in the film’s finale and longtime fans who remembered she was a nurse likely knew she would be there as soon as the camp was first mentioned. But while it’s not as unexpected as some of the franchise’s other twists, her role contributes so much to the impact of the film that it’s definitely the series’ best reveal. Both Cruise and Monaghan do spectacular work in the reunion scene, particularly given the complication that the characters themselves are acting in front of Erik, and the embrace is the epitome of bittersweet. Seeing her makes Ethan realize how close his worst fears are to being realized, adding a significant distraction to his already overwhelmingly difficult tasks and ensuring that the viewer is even more emotionally invested in the spectacular stunts he performs to stop Lane and Lark (including climbing into a helicopter that has already taken off) as they are now not just concerned for his safety and that of the team, but Julia’s as well.

Michelle Monaghan's Julia Brings Levity to ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

While it mostly has dramatic repercussions, Julia’s appearance also emphasizes the series’ sense of humor in some key ways. The fact that Ilsa, Benji, and Luther stop dead in their tracks to watch Ethan and Julia’s reunion despite the looming threat of nuclear annihilation is the kind of earnestly silly beat that makes the characters so endearing and human despite the incredible feats they regularly pull off. Ilsa and Benji’s shocked reactions to hearing Julia offer to help Luther defuse one of the bombs pokes further fun at the ludicrously high stakes and drama.

When Julia points out that Luther’s instructions about which wire to cut don’t make sense, forcing him to realize what could have been a life-ending mistake, she warmly quips that she was, “Just checking,” with Ilsa responding over the radio, “Oh, I like her,” humorously eliminating the possibility of any jealous tension between the two women. With typically twisted terrorist logic, Lark hopes his crimes will lead to changes in the world power structure. But while Lane was similarly motivated by ideology in Rogue Nation, Fallout presents him as more of a vengeful supervillain. There’s something darkly comic about his pettiness leading him to go to such lengths to try to get back at Ethan in the most grandiose way, and the reveal that he caused the outbreak just to bring Julia to the site highlights how purely evil he is.

How Does Ethan Hunt and Julia's Story End?

After the mission is accomplished, with Lark dead and Lane back in custody, Ethan receives medical treatment at the camp. He apologizes to Julia again, but she points out that, “Nothing happened. Because you were here. And I sleep soundly at night, knowing you always will be.” She says she is grateful to him, as their relationship led her to discover her passion for her outreach work, which makes her happy, and assures him that “I’m exactly where I should be, and so are you.” The film ends with Ethan reuniting with Ilsa, with the implication being that they will now start a genuine relationship.

There is a degree of sadness to the idea that Ethan can’t have a successful relationship with someone who is outside the spy life, but despite this, the conclusion is mostly heartwarming, with him and Julia both happy on their respective paths. That is arguably the main reason why Ilsa’s death in the subsequent film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, is so disappointing, despite Ferguson’s own recent comments suggesting that she was in favor of it.

