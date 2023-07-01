It's been almost 30 years since the first Mission: Impossible installment came out and it's still going strong. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will soon be out in July, marking the franchise’s seventh installment in a long-standing beloved action franchise.

However, despite the intriguing plot, compelling action scenes, and daring exploits performed by Tom Cruise, the franchise is still adored because of its well-written and likable characters. Moreover, the women of Mission: Impossible are a highlight and a reason why fans keep coming back for the series despite the male-dominated industry that the movies are set in.

10 Claire Phelps

First appeared in 1996 Mission: Impossible, Claire Phelps (Emmanuelle Béart) is a member of the Impossible Mission Force and wife of the director of the force, Jim Phelps (Jon Voight). Serving as the first installment in the same-name franchise, Mission Impossible follows Ethan Hunt as he is looking to find out who accused him of ordering the killings of the majority of his IMF crew.

Claire is incredibly intelligent, quick to think on her feet, and adaptable as a woman in the spy business. She is a complex character who sometimes let her emotions guide her, as her relationship with her husband and Ethan demonstrates, but it doesn't stop her from acting morally.

9 Julia Meade

In the third installment, Mission: Impossible III, Julia Meade (Michelle Monaghan) was introduced as Ethan Hunt’s fiancee and later wife. Julia is a nurse who is unaware of Ethan’s secret life as a spy. When he is forced to come out of retirement to rescue his former protege, he is compelled to reveal his identity to Julia.

Throughout Julia’s minor appearances in the series, she is shown to demonstrate her resilience in the face of danger. She is also smart and perceptive which made her quickly realize that Ethan was hiding something from her in the third film. Additionally, Julia is also a compassionate person who cares deeply for Ethan and is willing to support him. She is a memorable heroine that defies the damsel in distress cliché thanks to a combination of factors that also make her a powerful female character.

8 Lindsey Farris

First introduced in Mission: Impossible III, Lindsey Farris, played by Keri Russell, is a field agent working for the Impossible Mission Force who is captured and killed by the film’s primary antagonist, Owen Davian (Philip Seymour Hoffman).

Lindsey is a relatively minor character in the film but her presence still has a significant impact on the film’s plot and theme. Her personality isn’t deeply explored but she is portrayed as a competent and committed agent who is willing to take risks to accomplish her mission, making her equally strong and resilient as her male colleagues.

7 Alanna Mitsopolis a.k.a The White Widow

Introduced in the 2018 film, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Alanna Mitsopolis (Vanessa Kirby) a.k.a The White Widow is a black market arms dealer who operates in the criminal underworld of Europe. She also so happens to be Max's (Vanessa Redgrave) daughter, the main antagonist of the first film.

The White Widow is portrayed as having many facets and being complex. She uses her brains and charm to sway others around her. Additionally, by risking her own life to save her brother and assist the IMF in completing its objective, she demonstrates her loyalty and compassion. All of that makes her a strong foe in a field that is dominated by men.

6 Sabine Moreau

Sabine Moreau (Léa Seydoux) is a minor character in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. She is a French assassin who works for the film’s primary antagonist, Kurt Hendricks (Michael Nyqvist), and only takes diamonds as payment.

Even though Sabine is said to be a ruthless assassin, it’s rarely shown in the film how she demonstrates that despite her cunning and cold attitude as well as perception. Sabine's information is her most valuable asset, and she makes good use of it to win her favor, making her a very formidable player in the game.

5 Max Mitsopolis

Serves as the main antagonist in the first installment of the franchise, Max Mitsopolis is a former British army colonel turned powerful arms dealer who hires Ethan Hunt and his team to steal a top-secret CIA file, but she betrays them and attempts to sell the file to the highest bidder.

Max is characterized as a cunning, heartless person who will stop at nothing to accomplish her objectives. She is also an expert manipulator who can sway anyone around her with her wealth and influence which is a key factor to thrive in this business. Additionally, because of the way that her name sounds like a man's, intelligence agencies have focused their search on a man, even though it is actually a woman who is in charge.

4 Nyah Nordoff-Hall

Appearing in the second installment of the franchise, Mission: Impossible 2, Nyah Nordoff-Hall (Thandie Newton) is a skilled thief and a former love of the film’s primary villain, Sean Ambrose. She is recruited by Ethan Hunt to help him infiltrate Ambrose’s organization and retrieve a deadly virus that Ambrose plans to use as a biological weapon.

Nyah is portrayed as a courageous individual who doesn't mind taking risks. Nyah is revealed to be vulnerable despite having a rough façade, especially in her connection with Ambrose. She is another tough female criminal who succeeds and establishes her own position despite being outnumbered by men.

3 Zhen Lei

Zhen Lei (Maggie Q) is an IMF agent who teamed up with Ethan Hunt to attempt the release of Lindsay Farris, Hunt's kidnapped protege in the third installment. She then continued Farris' pursuit of a weapons dealer assignment after her death.

Even though it’s not revealed in the film, Zhen is clearly a member of Ethan's inner circle because she is on the same level as Benji (Simon Pegg) and Luther (Ving Rhames). She is given access to the most private information and goes with Ethan on the riskiest missions, which further attests to her high rank. As she is welcomed back by Director Theodore Brassel (Laurence Fishburne) and a cadre of armed agents at the end, it’s reminded of how crucial an agent she is.

2 Jane Carter

Initially introduced in the fourth installment of the franchise, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Jane Carter (Paula Patton) is a member of Ethan Hunt’s team and serves as a skilled field agent, and is responsible for a mission in Budapest to retrieve nuclear launch codes.

Jane demonstrates intelligence and resourcefulness by utilizing her technical expertise to support the team during missions. She also displays unwavering strength and restraint in difficult situations, although occasionally she still allows her feelings to cloud her judgment when it comes to taking retribution. Additionally, Jane is a genuinely kind person who frequently puts her comrades' needs ahead of the mission itself.

1 Ilsa Faust

First appeared in the fifth installment, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, and reprises her role in the sixth film, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) is a British intelligence agent who initially appears to be working for the Syndicate, a criminal organization. However, it’s later revealed that she is working undercover to bring down the Syndicate from the inside.

Because she is a double agent which is obviously highly dangerous, Ilsa can benefit and also endures from both the criminal and intelligence communities. The high-profile missions Ilsa is given provide insight into her level of influence. She is also strong and independent and is often seen on a motorbike race and never back down from any challenges, making her as robust as any of her male colleagues.

