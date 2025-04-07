After nearly three decades of death-defying stunts, elaborate disguises, and impossible missions, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is—maybe—bringing the epic story of Ethan Hunt to a dramatic close. Directed and written (with Erik Jendresen) once again by Christopher McQuarrie, the mind behind Rogue Nation, Fallout, and Dead Reckoning, the latest chapter is aiming to be the biggest and boldest yet. As the release draws near, Simon Pegg chatted with Collider about Benji Dunn’s journey, the evolving ensemble, and what really makes this "the final reckoning."

As part of Collider’s Exclusive Preview event spotlighting this summer’s biggest films, Pegg opened up on all things Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. With the stakes higher than ever and the title alone hinting at major consequences, we asked Pegg what makes this the final reckoning. True to IMF form, he kept things close to the chest. He didn’t give anything away, but teased: “That’s not something I’m going to tell you. The only way to fully understand the implications of the title is to go see the movie. What I will say, is that everything has come to this.” It's a fitting line for a franchise that’s been building momentum for nearly three decades. For Pegg, who first appeared as Benji Dunn nearly 20 years ago, it’s been a ride he never quite expected to last. Reflecting on Benji’s evolution and unexpected popularity, he admitted:

“Certainly not when I first portrayed him, almost 20 years ago. I assumed I was a bit of stunt casting off the back of Shaun of the Dead. Even when I got the call about Ghost Protocol, I had no idea the series would come as far as it has. Further instalments are never a guarantee, even with tried and tested movies. I feel very lucky that I’ve been given the opportunity to return so many times.”

Over the years, the franchise has flirted with the idea of passing the baton — most notably during Rogue Nation, when Jeremy Renner’s William Brandt seemed poised to take the lead. But when we asked what Benji would do if the baton were passed to him, Pegg made it clear that Ethan Hunt isn’t just a role, it’s a necessity.

“One thing McQ and Tom focus on more than anything else, more than the big set pieces, is character. Benji is a technician, he’s very capable and grows as an agent with each successive mission, but he will never be Ethan. The characters aren’t interchangeable. That’s why they work so well as a team. Each agent has their own skill set and Benji’s does not involve hanging off airplanes or leaping off tall buildings. Under McQ’s masterful watch, the films have become about the necessity for collaboration in the field. A mission without Ethan Hunt would likely become Mission: Furious Typing."

The New Cast Of 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' Is "Incredible"

Pegg was also buzzing about the cast this time around, especially the arrival of Hannah Waddingham and the return of Angela Bassett. Asked what it was like working with such powerhouse talents, he shared, “Having them in the movie is so exciting. I love them both as people and actors. Not just these two incredible performers, but others such as Tramell Tillman — McQ and I are constantly texting each other about Severance — Katy O’Brian, Nick Offerman, Indira Varma and Holt McCallany.” The film also brings back franchise veterans Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis and Rolf Saxon.

And naturally, the conversation turned to stunts — a core ingredient in every Mission: Impossible film. The teaser trailer shows Tom Cruise continuing his death-defying streak, but we wanted to know how Benji’s physical involvement compares this time.

“Tom doesn’t do most of his stunts, he does ALL of his stunts. Our mantra has always been, the stunts are real. When you hand over to a stunt performer, the moment ceases to be about character and becomes all about the stunt. Tom and McQ know that those moments will become so much more impactful if it’s the actor in peril because the character remains present at all times. As for Benji’s physical exploits in this film, as TC always says, see you at the movies.”

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will arrive in multiplexes on May 23, 2025. Keep checking back throughout the week as we debut exclusive looks at the hottest summer releases.