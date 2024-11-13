Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise) last mission is almost upon us. A new image Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has been released by Paramount Pictures. The cast that has turned the franchise into a massive success is back for a story that will bring the lead character's journey to a close. The new image from the sequel showcases some of the stars who will be seen on the big screen once the project debuts next summer. Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and more artists will reprise their roles in the highly-anticipated conclusion of Ethan Hunt's adventures.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will be centered around Ethan Hunt and his team after Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning placed the group on a quest to stop the Entity from taking over the planet. The artifical intelligence model can be very dangerous if it falls into the wrong hands, and there's only one group of highly-qualified agents that can save humanity before it's too late. The first trailer for the sequel was recently released. After decades of entertaining the world as Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise will ensure the legacy of the character is preserved forever with more unbelievable stunts and a film that will wrap up more than twenty years of storytelling.

Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. The filmmaker has been involved with the franchise since the development of Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. The screenplay for the upcoming sequel was written by McQuarrie himself alongside Erik Jendresen. The movie was originally to be released in 2022, but after many projects involving Cruise had to be moved around the release schedule, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning ended up with its current launch date.

The Gang is Back Together

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will feature the return of some of the most beloved characters in the series. Ving Rhames will reprise his role as Luther Stickell, the computer technician who has worked alongside Ethan Hunt for years. And after being introduced in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Vanessa Kirby is set to come back as Alanna Mitsopolis. The clock is ticking, and audiences will be able to join Ethan Hunt in his final mission, should they choose to accept the upcoming sequel.

You can check the new image from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning above, before the sequel premieres in theaters on May 23, 2025.