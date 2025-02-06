The devil works hard, but Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie work harder. We are months away from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, aka the highly anticipated MI8, which will serve as the concluding chapter to 2023’s Dead Reckoning (and probably the whole saga). As the release date nears, fans are getting glimpses of what the actor and director have in store and daredevil stunts are on top of that list. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Cruise and McQuarrie shared details of a mysterious stunt that left the actor breathless and will top anything we’ve seen on the big screen before.

Cruise is well known to perform his own stunts, be it flying a fighter jet, running great lengths, biking off cliffs, and anything adrenaline-inducing one can think of. “There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain,” McQuarrie said. He divulged, “There would be a day in Africa – any day in Africa – where Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before.”

Fans get to the theaters to see Cruise perform some mind-bending stunts that truly create the cinematic experience in his movies. Given The Final Reckoning might close out the franchise, Cruise and McQuarrie certainly have planned to go out with a bang. The mysterious stunt seems to be airborne, since Cruise explained he had to learn to breathe and admitted he would pass out. He explained.

“When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen. So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Will Be Intense