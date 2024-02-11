This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

When movie fans think of Tom Cruise, the one franchise that comes to mind above all else is Mission: Impossible. The hit action franchise based on the classic TV series started its cinematic sprint in 1996 and has since seen seven epic films starring Hollywood's leading man. After the critical success of the latest film, Dead Reckoning, last year, moviegoers are eagerly awaiting the eighth film which is releasing in 2025. However, before then, Cruise is running through all seven current films the only way he knows how… really fast.

All seven Mission: Impossible movies are now available to stream on Paramount+. Watch the new trailer below.

Watch on Paramount+