From the moment it leaped from the small screen to cinemas worldwide, Mission: Impossible has been a staple of Tom Cruise's enduring brand. Far removed from the classic CBS television series that perfectly captured the Cold War era of the late ‘60s, the ensemble-driven franchise became more recognized for the death-defying stunts and spectacle surrounding a lone agent constantly averting worldwide disasters. Then the fourth installment, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, saw Cruise’s Ethan Hunt rely on his IMF teammates more than ever before.

Released in 2011, Ghost Protocol came at a time when Cruise's films underperformed at the box office. The global superstar was pushing into his ‘50s with questions surrounding his future in the Mission: Impossible franchise in doubt. To avoid the usual beats of Ethan Hunt succeeding in his missions by himself, Ghost Protocol returned to the roots of the original series as an ensemble story.

The Stars of the 'Mission: Impossible' TV Series Were Furious About the Tom Cruise Movies

When the film adaptation of Mission: Impossible hit cinemas in the summer of 1996, fans of the ‘60s series were shocked when Hunt’s IMF team led by Jim Phelps (Jon Voight) were terminated within the first half hour. Original stars Peter Graves and Greg Morris voiced displeasure at what they felt was a letdown to audiences who were strong supporters of their show from 1966 to 1973. Instead of focusing on the team espionage elements that made the ‘60s program a classic, Mission: Impossible became a showcase for Cruise’s daredevil superspy to save the world.

From the inaugural 1996 film to 2006’s Mission: Impossible III, Hunt is presented with two scenarios: either he’s framed for betraying the IMF or he’s assigned by his bosses to the latest impossible mission. Oftentimes, Hunt is on his own or relying in part on a small group of agents, most notably Ving Rhames’ slick computer hacker Luther Stickwell, who grows into his closest friend. Other allies in the series, from Claire Phelps (Emmanuelle Béart) to Zhen Lei (Maggie Q), are either disposed of by the final act or simply background characters lacking real depth. All that changed, however, with Ghost Protocol.

The fourth Mission: Impossible installment sees the entire IMF get disavowed by the U.S. President as a result of a bombing at the Kremlin that Hunt failed to stop. Upon learning that the attack was orchestrated by a renegade nuclear strategist named Hendricks (Michael Nyqvist), IMF Secretary (Tom Wilkinson) quietly assigns Hunt and a new team to track him down before he launches a nuclear attack against America. On their own, with no outside support, Hunt, with teammates Jane Carter (Paula Patton), Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), and William Brandt (Jeremy Renner), travel across from Dubai to Mumbai to use their special skills to stop Hendricks and his allies.

Ethan Hunt Leans on His Team More Than Ever in 'Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol'