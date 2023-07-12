Across the first seven Mission: Impossible movies, the cast has remained shockingly fluid. While other blockbuster franchises bend over backward to incorporate every character in every installment no matter what, the Mission: Impossible features have often been content to only bring back series mainstay Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) for multiple outings. While the fourth entry, Ghost Protocol, saw characters like Simon Pegg's Benji emerging as recurring fixtures of this series, other individuals seemingly critical to these later movies like Jeremy Renner's William Brandt have abruptly dropped off the radar without any explanation.

Instead, the focus has remained on the big stunt set pieces and watching Cruise pull off death-defying feats. Keeping a consistent ensemble cast isn’t a top priority for anyone involved in creating these projects, particularly across the first three entries in the saga. However, that doesn’t mean some people haven’t shown up in recurring supporting roles in multiple Mission: Impossible movies and become incredibly memorable in their own right. Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust, for instance, has been a late addition to the saga yet has already become one of its most compelling figures. Then there’s the absolute best character in the Mission: Impossible franchise, the only character beyond Ethan Hunt who appeared in every entry in the franchise. His name is Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and he’s just as transfixing as any chase scene or fistfight in the Mission: Impossible saga.

Who is Luther Stickell in 'Mission: Impossible'?

Luther is introduced in the original Mission: Impossible movie from 1996 as one of a handful of Impossible Mission Force (IMF) agents Hunt has assembled for an impossible break-in to the CIA Headquarters. A conversation between Hunt and Luther Stickell makes it clear that Luther is an incredible hacker, the kind of guy Hunt will need to pull off an impossible heist. From there, Luther Stickell is like a lighthouse providing light in a field of duplicitous fog. Hunt can't trust anybody else with the precious information he manages to secure from Langley ... except for Luther. This is the only man Hunt trusts not to betray him. Rhames' genial and entertaining personality makes the character of Luther Stickell as immediately endearing to audiences as the character clearly is to Ethan Hunt.

The ending of Mission: Impossible is a relaxed affair that largely focuses on Hunt and Stickell hanging out in a coffee shop and talking about how Hunt’s parents have been absolved of all crimes they’d been previously accused of. The easygoing rapport makes it apparent that these guys are close friends even when the world isn’t in jeopardy. There’s a bond here that’s so close that it’s carried over into each subsequent installment of the Mission: Impossible saga. While the earliest sequels in this franchise often started their stories by giving Hunt a clean slate and new supporting players to bounce off of, his buddy Luther Stickell always persisted.

Impressively, both the performance of Rhames and the writers' handling of Luther proved quite malleable in thriving in the very different aesthetics each new director brought to the table. Within the more grounded vibes of Mission: Impossible III, for instance, Rhames and the character of Luther Stickell fit right in. Meanwhile, Rhames wrung some amusing moments of comedy out of his interactions with newbie character William Brandt (Jeremy Renner) in Rogue Nation. Throw a new director, supporting cast, atmosphere, or anything else at this staple of the Mission: Impossible saga, and Luther is bound to flourish rather than suddenly wither away.

Luther’s Even Become a Little Poignant After All This Time

Luther Stickell is a character mostly remembered for being incredibly endearing and for his top-notch line deliveries. The inexplicably high-pitched and cutesy way Ving Rhames says “hi there!” while spying on a target in Mission: Impossible, for instance, is incredibly amusing in all the right ways. Meanwhile, the sudden presence of Luther at the very end of Ghost Protocol provides an on-screen equivalent to finally being able to exhale after a stressful situation. After a propulsive plot that was riddled with endless hurdles, Luther’s presence suggests relief, a moment of calm. He’s as welcome of a sight as a warm blanket after trudging through William Donloe’s Alaskan outpost!

However, Mission: Impossible – Fallout brings a new layer of enjoyment to the character: pathos. Being one of only two characters in this franchise to constantly stick around after two decades of Mission: Impossible antics, Luther Stickell has formed a tight bond with Ethan Hunt. It’s no wonder, then, that Hunt can’t allow this man to perish in the opening scene of Fallout, which entirely revolves around Hunt opting to save Luther rather than retrieve valuable plutonium. The dramatic involvement viewers have with Luther makes this opening an incredibly tight scene and reminds people just how precious this supporting character is to the Mission: Impossible aesthetic.

Later on, Luther takes potential new Ethan Hunt love interest Ilsa Faust aside to tell her about the only other woman Hunt has ever loved. He's referring to Julia Meade (Michelle Monaghan), who was poised to settle down with Hunt in Mission: Impossible III. In that earlier installment, Luther was constantly telling Hunt that getting hitched to this lady was a bad idea. Cut to over a decade later and now Luther is wistfully remembering how he helped train Meade to evade detection and other spy tactics. He developed a bond with Hunt's lover rather than push her away, a subtle character arc that's quite lovely to see.

This scene also makes it clear just how much Luther cares for Hunt and Faust too. He has a bond with these people he’s saving the world with, they’re not just disposable cardboard cutouts to him. The believable, deeply human bonds Luther shares with others reinforced in a great third-act scene where Meade encounters this franchise fixture attempting to defuse a bomb. Even under these trying circumstances, the pair share a warm, experienced rapport. They’re like two old friends who’ve been apart for minutes, not years. The duo only shared one scene together in Mission: Impossible III, yet the writing and performance of Luther in Fallout make it totally believable that a world of friendship blossomed between himself and Meade. These tender moments solidified the truth: Luther’s just as good at handling poignancy as he is at handling hacking assignments.

How Can You Not Like Luther Stickell?!

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the virtues of Luther Stickell, of course. There’s also the fact that he’s so deeply competent at his job, as seen in one of the most amusing moments of Rogue Nation where he drums up virtual information for Brandt way ahead of schedule. Luther is occasionally good for a comedic one-liner or an unexpected middle finger, but he’s not a goofball. This is a man totally confident in his abilities capable of doing whatever the job calls for. No wonder Ethan calls him back so often to confront world-threatening evil.

It's also no wonder Luther has stuck around as the greatest character within the Mission: Impossible franchise. The moment Rhames enters the frame in any of these movies, it’s an occasion worth cheering. His presence means audiences aren’t just in for an engaging performance, but also that one of the most reliable entertaining staples of this saga has come through. In a world of treachery, deceit, and endless face masks, Luther is a man you can trust. He’s a kindhearted soul with a quick wit and an impressively deft ability to handle pathos. He's everything you’d want out of a blockbuster movie character or really just a fictional film character in general. The Mission: Impossible movies could certainly go on forever, but hopefully they never go on without Luther Stickell somewhere in the mix!