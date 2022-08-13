During episode 201 of Drew Taylor and Charles Hood's Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse, the two hosts sat down to chat with actress and model Maggie Q about her time on the set of J.J. Abrams' 2006's Mission: Impossible III. While discussing the strenuous audition process and her action-packed role, Q spoke highly of her time with co-star and franchise lead Tom Cruise, describing him as someone that was immediately warm and welcoming to her on set.

After landing her first U.S. role in one of Hollywood's largest franchises as Zhen Lei in Mission: Impossible III, Q found herself surrounded by cinema greats like Philip Seymour Hoffman, Laurence Fishburne, Simon Pegg, and of course, Cruise. Having previously trained with martial artist, filmmaker, and actor Jackie Chan, Q was no spring chicken to the industry and came prepped with an arsenal of physical talent, but a first day on the job is a first day no matter who you are, and she just happened to be spending hers with an action movie legend.

Though he's typically around for auditions and is hands-on with each element of his passion projects, Q says Cruise was doing promotion for his 2005 film War of the Worlds at the time of her audition for M:I III. Upon first meeting Cruise, Q recalled on the podcast that she was in lighting for a camera test when the actor arrived. She describes his arrival as "a hurricane," remembering the way he burst onto the set loudly and jovially and immediately went to introduce himself. She described their introduction as a surreal experience, noting that prior to that very moment she'd only ever seen him onscreen.

According to Q, two of the hardest working people in Hollywood are her previous trainer Chan and Cruise. Of his work ethic, she said:

"Tom is always trying to make everything better...Say what you will, I mean people say what they want about everyone, but I know for me when I work it's great if you like each other, it's great if you, you know, develop a friendship out of a professional working environment, but at the end of the day you really just want to work with professionals who want to achieve the best work. If that's what you want there is no better person to work with than Tom Cruise. There's no one on the planet who fights that hard, who's always thinking, who cares as much as he does. There just isn't. And who's genuinely passionate about the product. I mean he loves what he does, which is why when he's at work he's in a really good mood."

Having experienced her fair share of productions with A-listers, including Live Free or Die Hard, Priest, and The Protégé, Q says that Cruise sets the bar from his work ethic alone and that she, as a professional, craves that kind of standard to achieve. Not only does he push himself, but he's also encouraging to those around him and is humble despite his large success. Perpetuating the Cruise mythos, Q described her first day on the M:I III set, on a boat on the Tiber River in Rome, when Cruise asked her about her other U.S. films. When she confessed that the franchise was her first, Cruise was in disbelief that the $200 million movie was her U.S. film debut, but assured her that if he didn't know that he'd assume she belonged there. Q says she looked at the movie star and said, "I do belong here," to which Cruise responded, "You're goddamn right you do."

This isn't the first time that Q has sung Cruise's praise. After her film The Protégé was released, the actress once again had nothing but good things to say, adding that he isn't her best friend, but that she comes from a professional standpoint. "He builds you up..." she said on Light the Fuse, "Tom just knows that without the whole it doesn't matter how big of a movie star you are, everyone has to be good for the movie to be good. He just knows the value in all of that."

The next installment of Cruise's Mission: Impossible saga, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, hits theaters on July 14, 2023 with even more locations, explosions, and adventure. Check out the full interview with Q on the Light the Fuse podcast below: