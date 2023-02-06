In an era of filmmaking dominated by franchises, Mission: Impossible has been the most consistent in its standard of quality and financial success. They are looked upon very favorably, almost unanimously, among critics and fans over the last decade since star and producer Tom Cruise has seemingly risked his life to make the movies as entertaining and show-stopping as possible. For as impressive as all the practical stunts are, from the climbing of the Burj Khalifa in Ghost Protocol to the HALO jump in Fallout, the franchise has more or less evolved into a demonstration of Cruise's testament to remain a movie star in a time when movie stardom has lost prominence. A cohesive narrative arc and characterization is lacking in this series, but a certain character archetype has the potential to round out an already well-oiled machine of a franchise.

M Alters the Trend of Women in 'Mission: Impossible'

The recent rendition of M, the codename of the head intelligence officer of the James Bond series, played by Judi Dench, opens a window to the possibilities that would improve the makeup of the M:I franchise. The series itself owes a lot to 007, going all the way back to its origins in television during the 1960s. These movies accomplish many great feats, but female characters who are not interested in a romantic relationship with Ethan Hunt are not one of them. This can be said about most major film franchises, but Mission: Impossible has such a high standard of quality, it is fair to expect a little more out of it when it comes to character work. Action spectacle and strong characterization do not have to be mutually exclusive. There would be something awfully refreshing about a woman in an action-adventure movie, or a Tom Cruise movie, who is not constructed as a love interest or who serves as a motivation for the lead characters.

The women of Mission: Impossible have been placed in two rigid stereotypical archetypes of female characters: the love interest and the super soldier. The former is representative of the characters played by Michelle Monaghan in III and Fallout, Emmanuelle Beart in Mission: Impossible, and Thandiwe Newton in II. The latter is representative of the characters played by Maggie Q in III, Paula Patton in Ghost Protocol, and Rebecca Ferguson in Rogue Nation and Fallout. The closest the franchise has ever gotten to an M-like character is with Angela Bassett in the most recent installment, Fallout, who plays the director of the CIA, but is more or less an extension to the preexisting Alec Baldwin character. The franchise has ostensibly followed the Smurfette Principle, the ideology of including only one woman in the team of men in a movie, as if the inclusion is done just to check a box. The performances are all totally fine, some of them even elevating the material, but they never play like real characters, forget real people.

Tom Cruise's Relationship With an M Character

Without question, Tom Cruise is the face of the franchise, and that is evident in the film's marketing, production, and writing. Every character is subservient to Ethan Hunt, and every facet of production is designed to prop up the greatness of Cruise, who undoubtedly also plays a role in directing the movies with his anointed creative collaborator, Christopher McQuarrie. For as well-crafted and entertaining as the McQuarrie M:I films are, the franchise has essentially become synonymous with Tom Cruise. The first four installments, while certainly vehicles for Cruise, were also equally opportunities for directors to put their own unique flavor on their respective series entry. For example, Brian De Palma infused his fascination with voyeurism and psycho-sexual drama in the original, and Brad Bird brought his comic sensibilities to make the most clever installment to date with Ghost Protocol. The addition of an M character would spice up a Mission: Impossible story, giving it more ethos and storytelling credibility.

In the lore of James Bond, M is a powerful figure in military intelligence. While an ally, M is a formidable power presence for 007. Particularly in the case of the Dench iteration, she feels as part of the fabric of Casino Royale and Skyfall as Bond. She stands up to him and is willing to let him know when he fails. The characters of Mission: Impossible who mimic the traits of M, such as Anthony Hopkins in II, Tom Wilkinson in Ghost Protocol, and Baldwin in Rogue Nation and Fallout, are not utilized to their fullest capability. They detail Ethan Hunt of his mission and are then quickly disposed of. Even forgetting the various machinations of what an M figure could bring to the table for the franchise, imagining scenes with a robust, Shakespearean actor like Dench going toe-to-toe with Cruise would be remarkable.

Since he has dedicated himself to only working under the umbrella of action in the last decade, the true acting prowess of Cruise has never been fully tested as of late. Scenes in which he confronts another character of equal status played by an actor of his caliber have the potential to highlight Cruise's skill as an actor. Under the assumption that M be portrayed as a woman, showing a female character be independent minded against Ethan Hunt would ignite worthwhile dramatic tension to an individual movie and the series in general. Despite a pastiche, old-school Hollywood entertainment mentality that Cruise brings to his movies, and one that audiences have especially appreciated in recent years, seeing Ethan Hunt not as an indestructible superhero for once would not hurt. A strong female character like M is suitable to make Ethan more vulnerable as a character and Cruise as a person.

An M Character Would Enhance the Legacy of the Franchise

It is in the best interest of the MIssion: Impossible franchise to integrate the blueprint of the Judi Dench M from James Bond. Just on its sheer face value, a vigorous and authoritative female presence gives the franchise a different kind of flavor that it is lacking. Outside the exemplary action set pieces and jaw-dropping stunts, which are undeniable to audiences, the recent slate of films are short on personality and dynamic character relationships. A female presence in the form of M has to inherently create an additional layer of intrigue to the story, characters, and overall ethos of Mission: Impossible. Their mission, should they choose to accept, ought to be creating a role that lets a female character be a real person, and for that matter a woman, as a way to broaden the sensibilities of the franchise.