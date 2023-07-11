Great anticipation is in the air for the upcoming release of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The series, a consistent favorite among the film community and general audiences alike, has featured thematic and stylistic mainstays across various directorial visions. These include self-destructing messages, heart-stopping stunts orchestrated by franchise lead Tom Cruise, international espionage, and a race against the clock to prevent a global cataclysm by enemy combatants. One series staple, the masks used by the characters to impersonate others, should have theoretically run its course, as the trick dates back to the original television series that the films are based upon. No matter how cognizant the audience is of its existence, the masks consistently deceit us like the characters on screen.

The First 'Mission: Impossible' Movie Uses the Masks Perfectly

A glorified version of the reveal of a culprit in Scooby-Doo, the Mission: Impossible masks, high-tech full face coverings designed to be indistinguishable from human flesh, are a frequent gadget of choice for Ethan Hunt and his team at IMF. They come in handy when they are required to extract information from the enemy, as the masks allow agents to take on the likeness, including the voice, of one of their allies. The blend of visual and practical effects that create the act of pulling off the mask is unmistakable. It is integral to the iconography of the franchise.

While later installments reached more ambitious heights in terms of scope as a continuous action set piece, the 1996 film that kicked off the franchise employed the use of masks most efficiently. Brian De Palma, director of Mission: Impossible, was indebted to the film's roots in television as a spy thriller — centering the story around espionage, deception, and psychological warfare rather than spectacle. Because of this, the masks work at their most primitive, but at the same time, the most cinematic. The film's cold open, disconnected from the main plot but shows Hunt using a mask to interact with a witness, and the exposing of Claire Phelps (Emmanuelle Beart) as a rogue operative working against IMF when Hunt poses as her husband, IMF director Jim Phelps (Jon Voight), perfectly calibrates the purpose of the device. De Palma, whose experience directing psycho-sexual thrillers cemented his understanding of the text, identified the exact instances when the trick is to be utilized.

In the modern era of Mission: Impossible under the guise of Christopher McQuarrie as writer-director, Hunt, the IMF team, and series villains pull off an artificial face less frequently. As they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and this applies to the deployment of the masks, which was starting to run its course after the less beloved Mission: Impossible 2 and III. When the masks are dusted off in Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, and Fallout, there is a sense of triumph. Viewers are honored to be tricked by the effect. Somehow, 27 years since the release of the first film, IMF's state-of-the-art masks still leave us bamboozled.

How Do We Keep Getting Tricked by the Mission: Impossible Masks?

To rationalize how audiences can still be fooled by a ploy to extract information or expose a double agent, recognizing the ingenuity of the effect is paramount. Tom Cruise and the filmmaking team of M:I are dedicated to endorsing the power of practical movie magic and the laborious production behind it all. In the films, the creation process of the masks is showcased and frrom the start, the masks are integrated into this universe as seamlessly as the use of them in a mission.

If De Palma left the franchise anything behind, it is that the timing of the mask reveal is crucial. Ethan Hunt or any of his mission partners ripping off an artificial face is beholden to the intensity and danger of the surrounding circumstance. A respective storyline in these films, which is routinely convoluted and murky in its specific details, is at the very least weighty. The M:I franchise is not afraid of sincerity and selling the magnitude of the missions that are accepted. Because of this, the intensity of the plotlines is driven by tonality. Once the film lulls viewers into the stakes that involve the fate of the Western world, suddenly, an antagonist's face is ripped off, and we see the glorious and heroic face of Tom Cruise — energizing the eager Mission: Impossible audience with the same vitality as one of the series' famous stunts.

The Masks Represent Each 'Mission: Impossible' Director's Style

The spontaneity of the mask trick is essential to the device's ability to consistently trick audiences on every occasion. It can occur anywhere in the story, but concurrently, each director, whether it be De Palma, John Woo, J.J. Abrams, Brad Bird, or McQuarrie, intelligently picks their spots. De Palma employs the mask reveal in moments of bubbling, internal intensity, and noir-like angst, while Woo exhibits the effect amid his frantic foot chases and gun shoot-outs accompanied by his recurring use of flying doves. Bird, keeping up with Ghost Protocol's broad screwball sensibility, integrates the masks with the film's humor, as seen when Ethan Hunt swiftly undresses from his disguise as a Russian general when exiting the Kremlin.

The swiftly-paced, pop-like formalism of McQuarrie's films utilizes the device in some of the most ingenious manners, such as showing a failed demonstration of the mask in Rogue Nation. The pinnacle of the trick, at least until the release of Dead Reckoning, is awarded to Benji (Simon Pegg) posing as CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer to extract nuclear weapon codes from a terrorist in Fallout. In this instance, just when viewers thought that the film would slow down for a breather, McQuarrie, staying true to his recipe for the franchise, keeps the visceral momentum at full throttle with a show-stopping mask reveal.

Like many attributes of the Mission: Impossible franchise, the masks should have gotten stale three movies ago. Most franchises that resort to a reliable trick would begin to insult the audience's intelligence, but Tom Cruise and the extraordinary creative and technical team are dedicated to making their product bigger, grander, and more ambitious with each outing on the big screen. Because of the continued urge to elevate the danger and spectacle of stunts, the masks make fewer appearances, but this only adds prominence to the trick. Most importantly, the masks are a reminder of Mission: Impossible's roots in mystery and spy stories. In a mainstream cinema landscape that is mainly composed of interchangeable CGI-dominant action fare, this series is one of a kind because it cares about classical storytelling sensibilities, and is refreshingly indebted to previous texts.