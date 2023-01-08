Tom Cruise just released another iconic entry into his longest-running franchise. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning received critical acclaim, with many considering it among the all-time best entries in the series, and while it underperformed at the box office, no one can deny the franchise's knack for showstopping, larger-than-life action setpieces. Indeed, Mission: Impossible has become famous for its daredevil commitment to awe-inspiring stunts, something no other modern action franchise shares, give or take a John Wick.

Dead Reckoning confirmed Mission: Impossible as the most consistent cinematic action saga, and critics and fans agreed. With high scores on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, the series is on top of the movie world. The Mission: Impossible movies are particularly well-regarded on IMDb, where fans have bestowed impressive rankings upon them. Even the lowest-ranked film has a score that is still decent for the action genre, a rare fear for long-running franchises.

7 'Mission: Impossible II' (2000)

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Although boasting one of Hollywood's most famous mountain-climbing sequences, Mission: Impossible II is the lowest-ranked film on this list. Starring Dougray Scott as antagonist Sean Ambrose and Thandiwe Newton as Nyah Hall, MI:2's acting and action carry this flat spy thriller all the way home.

The film shows Ethan and Nyah hunting down Sean in Sydney, Australia, after he stole a chemically engineered virus called Chimera. Despite being a bad sequel to a great movie, Chimera's threats of a deadly pandemic make MI:2 more relevant today than it was twenty-three years ago. Equally important is Cruise's relationship with Nyah, with Cruise and Newton sharing undeniably strong chemistry. Flawed but worthy, this sequel is essential viewing for any Mission: Impossible fan.

6 'Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation' (2015)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

With Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, the series takes a larger leap into the modern era of espionage. In this chapter, Ethan's recklessness has drawn unfavorable attention when CIA Chief Alan Hunley (Alec Baldwin) disbands the IMF, leaving him to fend for himself, once again.

The disbandment is quite untimely as an opposing secret organization called the Syndicate begins making its move to disrupt all order in the world. Returning ensemble Luther, Benji, and Brandt help Ethan fight this enemy, a dangerous terrorist by the name of Solomon Lane. Hectic and thrilling, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation marked a before and after in the franchise, upping the stakes and proving there was no boundary this series wouldn't cross. The film's greatest strength is introducing Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust, arguably the series' strongest character outside of Ethan.

5 'Mission: Impossible III' (2006)

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

The added performance from Philip Seymour Hoffman makes Mission: Impossible III one of the most intense entries in this series. Trying to settle down, Ethan Hunt is forced back into spy work when Hoffman's Owen Davian is revealed to be in possession of a deadly weapon. Michelle Monaghan enters the franchise as Ethan's wife, Julia, and falls into the center of MI:3's deadly game. Not only must Ethan recover the weapon, Rabbit's Foot, but he must also save Julia from the clutches of Davian, a ruthless killer of the likes Ethan has never encountered.

Cruise and Hoffman's interactions are wicked and poignant, a throwback to the stylish thrillers of the 1970s that allows both actors to flex their dramatic muscles. For a long time, it seemed like this was the last chapter in Hunt's storyline; thus, Mission: Impossible III works was a satisfying sendoff for Ethan, albeit one that was never meant to last.

4 'Mission: Impossible' (1996)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Based on the eponymous TV show, 1996's Mission: Impossible introduced audiences to Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt as he tries to clear his name after being framed for his entire team's murder. Ethan, without the help from IMF (a situation he seems to encounter in every installment) recruits franchise staple Luther (Ving Rhames) to help uncover the true culprit behind this eerie conspiracy.

Oscar winners Jon Voight and Vanessa Redgrave co-star, with Brian De Palma directing. Through De Palma's elegant approach, Mission: Impossible evokes nostalgia from the original television series while also making leaps into the modern age. Many iconic stunts and tropes were made in this film and would inspire countless callbacks in future installments. The scene in which Cruise hangs from a cable just inches from a highly-sensitive floor has become an iconic part of pop culture.

3 'Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol' (2011)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Stepping away from the first three installments, Cruise and Paramount Global seemingly open a new chapter for Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. Audiences are introduced to a new era of the IMF, with Ethan teaming up with new faces William Brandt (Jeremy Renner) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg).

Practically a movie with the same plot as the original 1996 film, Ghost Protocol regales viewers with a tale of murder as Ethan Hunt once again is framed for an attack on the IMF and must find the true culprit. Ghost Protocol includes what arguably remains the series' most impressive stunt, as Ethan climbs the Burj Khalifa in one of the most exhilarating sequences in any modern action movie. Tight and elegant, Ghost Protocol is a successful reinvention of the series that laid the grounds for its current status.

2 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

A fan favorite in the franchise, Mission: Impossible - Fallout succeeds in adrenaline and stardom as Tom Cruise teams up with Henry Cavill in this thrilling installment. Although he has the IMF back in his corner, Ethan is forced to operate independently when a black market plutonium bid goes awry.

The lines between good and evil are blurred more than ever in this sixth film, and Ethan's efforts to recover the stolen plutonium become riskier by the second. Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson return alongside Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris's villainous Solomon Lane. However, Fallout belongs to Cavill, whose John Lark is arguably the best villain in the Mission: Impossible franchise and his best performance on the big screen.

1 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' (2023)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

The latest installment in the franchise sees Ethan Hunt return to work alongside the IMF team as a truly terrifying new villain – a rogue AI – poses the risk of destroying everything in the world. The stakes are somehow even higher than ever before as the spy gives it everything he has to confront the wholly unique enemy that's all too familiar.

With some of the wildest stunts in Cruise's career, a notable focus on female characters, and a spine-chilling and convincing antagonist, it's easy to see why Dead Reckoning Part One has already garnered such a high IMDb score. The film deftly balances comedy and non-stop action, largely thanks to the electrifying chemistry between Cruise and newcomer Hayley Atwell, whose Grace is a valuable and instantly incredible addition to the franchise.

