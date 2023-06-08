Few modern-day action franchises have had the same longevity as the Mission: Impossible film series. While it began as a spy/thriller TV series that was first broadcast in the late 1960s, the name's now most associated with the blockbuster action series led by Tom Cruise. In the series, he plays Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt, who goes on a series of high-stakes adventures that involve preventing shadowy enemies from causing chaos on an international scale.

While the villains tend to try (and fail) to rule the world, the films themselves have proven to be dominant forces at the global box office. As a series, it's one of the most successful and profitable at the box office in recent memory, and its dominance is set to continue with the release of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Onein 2023, and a Part Two in 2024. It's also been a successful series when it comes to the quality of the films themselves, with few other action franchises being so reliably good. In celebration of the six Mission: Impossible movies so far, what follows is a ranking that sorts them from worst to best.

6 'Mission: Impossible II' (2000)

The only entry in the Mission: Impossible series that proves a little divisive is Mission: Impossible II. It's easy to single it out as the weakest entry so far, though that being said, it's certainly not a terrible movie. It helped push the series further into one that was a little more action-focused than spy/thriller-centered, with a plot that sees Ethan Hunt traveling around the world in an attempt to stop an ex-IMF agent from unleashing a bioweapon that could claim countless lives if released.

It was directed by John Woo, who should've been a natural fit for the series, given his tendency to make action movies that are explosive, intense, and exciting. Both he and Tom Cruise don't phone it in by any means, but the film just isn't quite as engaging or consistent as the better entries in the Mission: Impossible franchise are. It's surprisingly underwhelming overall, considering the series and the director attached to it, but some fun (and silly) sequences inject it with life, preventing it from being a total dud.

5 'Mission: Impossible' (1996)

The first entry in the Mission: Impossible film series isn't among the very best, but it still makes for a strong start. Its story has a slightly smaller scale than the plots seen in later movies, but it's nevertheless exciting and consistently entertaining, with its central premise seeing Ethan Hunt framed by a mole within the CIA, which leads to him having to try and prove his innocence while on the run, exposing the real villain in the process.

It might feel a little quaint compared to what was to come, but that arguably also gives it a certain charm, with it overall feeling more comparable to the original series than the increasingly explosive subsequent movies. It also benefited from director Brian De Palma, who's always had a knack for twist-filled thrillers, and at its best, the first Mission: Impossible does indeed function like a very satisfying thriller with a decent number of enjoyable action sequences to boot.

4 'Mission: Impossible III' (2006)

Before directing one solid Star Wars film and then another which was certainly less than great (or even inspired), J.J. Abrams lent his flashy, lens-flare-heavy style to the Mission: Impossible series, and the results were overall pretty good. Mission: Impossible III is frenetic and entertainingly chaotic, with the plot seeing Ethan Hunt working with a new team to take down a dangerous arms dealer named Owen Davian.

The action satisfies and the story's decent, but this entry in the franchise is elevated considerably by Philip Seymour Hoffman's performance as the film's antagonist. He makes Davian perhaps the most memorable villain in all the movies so far, and it's interesting to see Hoffman and Cruise on-screen together in a movie that couldn't be more different from the other iconic film they both have memorable roles in: 1999's Magnolia.

3 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation' (2015)

The fifth movie in the Mission Impossible series, 2015's Rogue Nation, is an immensely satisfying action/adventure film. It's ruthlessly efficient from a technical perspective, being well-paced and constructed throughout, and once again having a typically high-stakes plot. Here, Ethan Hunt and his team need to take on an organization called The Syndicate, seeing as it seems deadset on taking down IMF.

It sits in between the two best Mission: Impossible movies, and quality-wise, it's just a little shy of equaling the pair. That being said, it's still hard to fault, thanks to typically great action and the dedication of Tom Cruise when it comes to the over-the-top stunts he performs on-screen (despite being in his 50s during the shooting of this one). It's not quite as gonzo or memorable as the series is at its very best, but it comes very close, and does stand as being an improvement on the first three films.

2 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' (2011)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol might've been the first time the series established itself as one that could be genuinely great, rather than "merely" very good. This fourth movie in the franchise elevated things considerably, and had a story that saw Ethan Hunt and his team having to work independently of the government after being partially blamed for a particularly devastating terrorist attack.

There were certainly impressive stunts and action set pieces in the first three movies, but Ghost Protocol really took things up a notch, and also was instrumental in giving the series a reputation for being one where Tom Cruise did wild stunts on-screen. The entire Burj Khalifa sequence in particular is perhaps the most well-known in the Mission: Impossible series so far, and thankfully, the rest of the film is no slouch when it comes to delivering action and excitement, either.

1 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' (2018)

The longest of the first six Mission: Impossible movies also happens to be the best, maybe partly thanks to the fact that it uses its 2.5-hour runtime to deliver a large quantity of high-quality action. Fallout is also the most dramatic and high-stakes of the series so far, with a comparable premise to Ghost Protocol: Ethan Hunt and his team find themselves blamed for something, and need to work to prove they haven't been compromised all the while dealing with more enemies that want to take them down.

It's not just a highlight of the Mission: Impossible series; it ranks among the greatest action movies of the 2010s, and further cemented the franchise as one of the best of the 21st century so far. Modern-day action movies don't get much more entertaining or relentlessly action-packed than this, which makes it an essential watch for any viewer, regardless of whether they usually enjoy spy-themed movies.

