Action cinema has evolved significantly within the last few decades. Although franchises like The Fast and the Furious and Taken have strained their credibility after several disappointing sequels, the Mission: Impossible saga is the rare ongoing series that seems to get more rewarding with each installment. Both Bond and Bourne were forced to take a backseat as Ethan Hunt proved to be the king of action movie heroes.

The Tom Cruise-fronted action saga has served as a great showcase for different directors, each of whom has brought a different perspective to the franchise. Cruise may risk his life making the Mission: Impossible films, but it doesn’t make them any less entertaining. Here is every Mission: Impossible film, ranked by how rewatchable they are.

7 'Mission: Impossible II' (2000)

Directed by John Woo

The infamous action director John Woo brought an increased sense of absurdism to Mission: Impossible II. While the first film in the franchise had been rather stripped down and serious, Woo added cheesy one-liners, frequent setpieces, and a great deal of slow motion to the second installment in the saga. This doesn’t make Mission: Impossible II a failure, but it doesn’t really feel like a Mission: Impossible film either. The campier elements simply didn’t mesh well with the more emotional groundwork that the first film established. Cruise isn't necessarily bad, but he doesn't seem to be playing the same version of Ethan that audiences grew to love in the later installments.

The more immature elements of Mission: Impossible II stand out in comparison to the other sequels upon rewatch. However, Woo is such a brilliant director of action that the film is still entertaining, even if it doesn't really feel like a Mission: Impossible movie. Strong performances from Thandiwe Newton, Sir Anthony Hopkins, and Dougray Scott also contribute to the film's rewatchability.

6 'Mission: Impossible' (1996)

Directed by Brian De Palma

The original Mission: Impossible feels like an outlier within the franchise that it inspired. While later films within the series would introduce increasingly ridiculous stunts, the first film is rather grounded. It’s less of an action thriller than it is a spy drama, as Ethan Hunt must clear his name after he is falsely blamed for the death of his entire team during the opening sequence.

While some of the technology (which looked cutting edge in 1996) hasn’t aged well, the death of Ethans’ team inspires him to protect his new partners in the film’s sequels. It's one of director Brian De Palma's most intense movies because of the anxiety that Ethan feels as he attempts to find who is really responsible for the death of his friends. Ethan's loyalty to his team in the later installments can be traced back to his failure in the first film to protect who he cares about most.

5 'Mission: Impossible III' (2006)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

Mission: Impossible III didn’t quite reach the heights of the later films within the series, but it did feature the franchise’s best villain. A recurring issue that the franchise has faced has been the lack of memorable bad guys, as few antagonists can match Cruise’s charisma. However, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s performance as the ruthless arms dealer Owen Davian is simply terrifying. Davian’s appearance in the climactic opening scene added a sense of anxiety to the film that doesn’t end until it reaches its conclusion.

J.J. Abrams wasn’t necessarily as skilled of a visual filmmaker as Brian De Palma, but he introduced a level of humor within the series that the later installments would also adopt. It’s incredibly impressive considering that it was also Abrams’ cinematic directorial debut. The film also had the important task of introducing Ethan's wife, Julia Meade (Michelle Monaghan). Ethan's inability to keep Julia safe while saving the world would become a recurring theme within the later installments.

4 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' (2023)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One may be monitored as the first half of a larger story, but Christopher McQuarrie’s 2023 sequel feels like a complete story. By this point in the series, Ethan had already pushed the boundaries of human achievement. It made sense that the new threat he would have to face off with was artificial intelligence. The notion of an artifical intelligence threat made Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One feel particularly timely, and in some instances, a little spooky.

Although the action is just as excellent as the other films that McQuarrie has directed, some flashbacks to Ethan’s past feel somewhat unnecessary within a film that is already nearly three hours long. The film may be subtitled "Part One," but it does not feel like half of a larger story. While there are hints at how Ethan's journey to save IMF could continue, the film doesn't exist purely to set up future installments. It's a satisfying story in its own right.

3 'Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol' (2011)

Directed by Brad Bird

Brad Bird felt like an odd choice to direct a Mission: Impossible film; his animated features The Iron Giant, Ratatouille, and The Incredibles didn’t have a lot in common with the other films within the Mission: Impossible series. However, Bird’s style proved to be perfect for Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol; the film has a sense of visual inventiveness and quirky humor that feels reminiscent of Bird’s work in animation. Although the film’s villains leave something to be desired, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol features the franchise’s best musical score, courtesy of Michael Giacchino.

Although Cruise does some of the best stunt work that he has ever done for the series (including scaling the tallest city in the world), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol works as well as it does because it embraces the ensemble nature of the story. Although it was briefly suggested that Jeremy Renner's character William Brandt could take over as the new franchise protagonist, Cruise proved why Ethan is still the hero and leader that the IMF needs.

2 'Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation' (2015)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

Mission: Impossible- Rogue Nation was the first film in the saga directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who had previously worked with Cruise on the underrated 2012 crime thriller Jack Reacher. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation may have featured one of Cruise’s most incredible stunts (in which he literally hangs off the side of a plane), but the style feels more indebted to Alfred Hitchcock than anyone else. That being said, the film certainly has no shortage of great action; an underwater sequence where Cruise held his breath became one of the most dangerous stunts in the franchise's history.

McQuarrie delved into the spycraft element of the series that felt reminiscent of Hitchcock's mastery of espionage. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation is particularly rewatchable due to the introduction of Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), the one spy that may be Ethan’s equal. Her presence added a compelling relationship to Ethan’s life that strengthened the later films within the series. Rogue Nation also introduced the evil Solomon Lane (Sean Harris), a villain who would benefit from appearing in the subsequent installment.

1 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' (2018)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

Mission: Impossible- Fallout is the most emotional installment in the series. Ethan is faced with an impossible dilemma; will he be able to save the world and save his friends? Does serving the IMF mean he will have to sacrifice a relationship with his wife (Michelle Monaghan)? Mission: Impossible- Fallout questioned Ethan’s mortality, and made him feel like a more vulnerable character. The film also underscored Ethan’s genuine compassion for his longtime allies, Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), and Alan Hunley (Alec Baldwin). A villainous turn from Henry Cavill as the antagonist Walker provided the series with one of its most brutal fight scenes.

Although Sean Harris wasn’t given much to work with when he was introduced as the villain Solomon Lane in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, his rivalry with Ethan feels more compelling in Fallout. An insane terrorist hellbent on leveling cities, Solomon is as committed to destroying life as Ethan is saving it. Fallout is also the most emotional Mission: Impossible film. Ethan has had to sacrifice a normal life in order to protect the world, and Cruise does a great job at generating emotion in some of the tender moments between Ethan and his team. Although it's been interesting to see different directors try their hand at directing Mission: Impossible films, McQuarrie has proven himself to be the best ever to do it.

