It’s been a good time to be a fan of Mission: Impossible recently, as Tom Cruise took to his personal social media accounts to announce The Final Reckoning, which is rumored to be the last installment in the franchise. However, one of the most universally beloved entries in Cruise’s action franchise just got a major streaming update, as Paramount+ announced that Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation will begin streaming on the platform on December 1. Rogue Nation follows Ethan Hunt and his team on their most impossible mission yet as they have to rid the world of an organization intent on destroying the IMF. Rebecca Ferguson, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames star in the film, which earned a nearly flawless 94% score from critics and an 87% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Christopher McQuarrie wrote and directed Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, with Drew Pearce also receiving credit for the story. Pearce most recently wrote the script for The Fall Guy — the stunt homage action epic starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and he has also penned the screenplay for Hobbs & Shaw — the Fast & Furious spin-off movie led by Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson. After his work on Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Pearce wrote Hotel Artemis — the 2018 sci-fi action thriller starring Sterling K. Brown and Jodie Foster that he also directed, and he even worked with Marvel in 2013 on Iron Man 3 — the third and final solo installment in Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man franchise. Pearce is attached to more than eight projects that are currently in development, but none have officially been greenlit or begun production.

What Are the Best Tom Cruise Movies on Streaming?

If you’re on Netflix, look no further than Oblivion, the space sci-fi epic that Cruise stars in alongside Morgan Freeman, which was also directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski. Over on Max, Cruise also worked with Cameron Diaz on Knight and Day, the 2010 action flick that was directed by Logan filmmaker James Mangold. You can also check out Cruise alongside Emily Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow, which is streaming for free on Tubi.

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation will be available to watch on Prime Video before it hits Paramount+ on December 1.

